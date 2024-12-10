Excerpted from my book, Big Oil & Their Bankers in the Persian Gulf, Chapter 8: Project Frankenstein.

Prime Minister Zia ul-Haq’s successor was Benazir Bhutto. Upon taking office, Bhutto dismissed scores of ISI officials known to be involved in heroin trafficking. She formed a new ministry to focus on her country’s burgeoning drug problem. In 1989 she asserted that heroin money was being used to destabilize her government. She viewed Hezb-e Islami leader Hekmatyar as a narco-terrorist and once warned President George Bush Sr. that the US was “creating a Frankenstein”.

Bhutto’s crusade was personal. She was the daughter of former Pakistani Prime Minister Zulfikar Bhutto, whose assassination opened the door for the Zia military government. Two of her brothers were also gunned down. Her father was a strident nationalist who battled corruption as Prime Minister in the early 1970’s. He nationalized Agha Hasan Abedi’s BCCI as well as Attock Oil, the London-based BCCI associate. In 1989, soon after Benazir Bhutto began to disparage the mujahadeen, her government was overthrown in a military coup.

The generals installed Nawaz Sharif as their puppet dictator. The Sharif family is one of twenty-two that have controlled the economy of Pakistan since the country split from India in 1947. Zulfikar Bhutto had nationalized many of Sharif’s companies forcing him to move his steel conglomerate to the UAE. The move was financed by BCCI. Zulfikar Bhutto was shortly assassinated. Sharif moved his steel company back to Pakistan and his debt to BCCI was quietly forgiven. Benazir Bhutto thinks BCCI and Nawaz Sharif’s cronies were responsible for her father and her brothers’ deaths.

Benazir Bhutto was re-elected in 1993 but by the next fall the media was filled with allegations of her alleged corruption. President Farooq Leghari fired Bhutto and brought in World Bank executive Javed Burki, who oversaw an IMF-mandated privatization of the Pakistani economy. A similar transition occurred three years earlier when Nawaz Sharif was forced out in favor of World Bank goon Moeen Qureshi, who negotiated a new loan package with the IMF after implementing the usual mandated austerity measures. [323] A series of military juntas have ruled Pakistan since, culminating in the October 1999 coup which brought General Pervez Musharraf to power.

Musharraf supported the rise of Islamic fundamentalism in Pakistan. He served on the board of Rabita Trust for the Rehabilitation of Stranded Pakistanis, an Osama bin Laden fundraising front. After the 911 terror attacks on the US, the Bush Administration gave Musharraf 36 hours to step down from the Rabita board. When he refused, the State Department simply removed Rabita from its list of groups that sponsor terrorism. [324] Benazir Bhutto was forced into exile in London, her warnings to the US unheeded.

Gulbuddin Hekmatyar joined many other mujahadeen leaders in expressing anger and contempt at the US for abandoning them. During the Gulf War, several ex-mujahadeen commanders supported Iraq. Following the war, the wealthy Saudi Osama bin Laden, who served as the House of Saud’s emissary in recruiting Afghan Arab fighters, while putting his construction background to work in building the CIA’s Khost, Afghanistan mujahadeen training camps in 1986, now called for a jihad against the “Crusader-Zionist Alliance”. [325] Many of his fellow ex-mujahadeen fighters heeded his call and al Qaeda emerged as the ugliest Frankenstein yet.

In 1993 al Qaeda extremists led by Ramzi Yousef attempted to blow up the World Trade Center by planting a bomb in a parking garage below the towers. Six people died. A week prior to the bombing, a FAX was received in Cairo warning of an impending attack on US interests. The FAX was fittingly sent from Peshawar, where the CIA first recruited mujahadeen. It was signed by al-Gamaa al-Islamiya (Islamic Group), a mujahadeen faction.

In March 1993 an ex-mujahadeen member walked up to the security checkpoint at CIA headquarters in Langley and opened fire, killing two agents. In March 1995, two CIA agents working out of the US Embassy in Karachi were gunned down by another mujahadeen veteran. Both assailants used AK-47 assault rifles paid for by the Saudi government and supplied by the CIA. Surplus CIA-supplied mujahadeen hardware including Stinger missiles also made its way to Iran and Qatar.

In 1996 bin Laden operatives bombed Khobar Towers military barracks at a US base in Saudi Arabia. Bin Laden Construction had built the facilities. In 1997, two days after a US court convicted the Pakistani responsible for the shootings at CIA headquarters, four auditors with Texas Union Oil Company were gunned down in Karachi. In 1998 bin Laden loyalists blew up US Embassies in Kenya and Tanzania within minutes of one another. Hundreds died. In 2000 al Qaeda operatives crashed a raft full of explosives into the side of the destroyer USS Cole as it docked in Yemen, where bin Laden’s family originated. Twenty-six US sailors died.

The US was finally forced to apply public pressure on the Pakistani government, which was still hosting the CIA Frankensteins. Clinton CIA Director James Woolsey said Pakistan was close to being placed on the State Department’s list of states that sponsor terrorism. This public pressure further angered the Pakistani people, who had watched as the CIA created and grew these narco-terrorists for a decade, using their country as a training ground. Now the US wanted to offload their culpability onto the Pakistani people. The mujahadeen were furious.

Abu Taha, a Jordanian mujahadeen put it this way, “The United States is a bloodsucker...and Pakistan is the puppet of America.” Another mujahadeen veteran, Abu Saman, said, “We were not terrorists as long as we and the Americans had the same cause- to defeat a superpower. Now it doesn’t suit the American and Western interests so we are branded terrorists.”[326]

Karachi became the South Asian version of Beirut. Guns and drugs were everywhere. There was political violence daily. Anti-American sentiment ran high. Rumors circulated that the Americans now wanted to seize the Port of Karachi and turn it into a duty-free zone patterned after Hong Kong or Dubai. Indeed, 100 acres in the port city of Gwadar was mysteriously given to Oman Sultan Qaboos. Future plans are to turn this “gift” into a US Naval Base.

