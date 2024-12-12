Excerpted from my book, Big Oil & Their Bankers in the Persian Gulf, Project Frankenstein.

Central Asia produces 75% of the world’s opium. According to the UN, the surge in opium production in the region coincided with the disintegration of the Soviet Union, which was “encouraged” by the Reagan Administration and the CIA.

It also coincided with the Four Horsemen’s Caspian Sea oil boom. Opium production in Afghanistan reached 4,600 metric tons in 1998-1999. Production has spread north with Islamic fundamentalists now fighting in Uzbekistan, Chechnya and Dagestan.

In 1999 the Taliban announced a crack down on opium production in Afghanistan. The move must have angered the CIA and their Turkish Gray Wolves allies, whose smuggling routes mirror that of the Caspian Sea oil pipeline recently opened for business through Turkey. With new US-puppet Prime Minister Hamid Karzai in place in Kabul and oil flowing from Central Asia, the region will continue to be heroin central. Asia Times writer Pepe Escobar terms the entire region “Drugistan”. [340]

The Central Asian Islamic guerrillas were, like their mujahadeen and Taliban buddies, trained by Pakistani ISI with help from CIA. When Hekmatyar ceded Kabul to the Taliban in 1995, Taliban training camps in Pakistan and Afghanistan were taken over by Jamiat-ul-Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) who, with help from Saudi Wahabist clerics, recruited and trained Islamic fundamentalist volunteers to fight wars of destabilization throughout the Balkans and Central Asia.

Financed by Golden Crescent heroin, these terrorists shipped out to fight with Chechen rebels, the Kosovo Liberation Army, the Bosnian Muslim Army, the National Liberation Army (Albanian separatists fighting the government of Macedonia) and Chinese East Turkistan Uyghur rebels fighting against Beijing.

Osama bin Laden’s al Qaeda network did much of the training at these camps, which he personally built for the CIA. Out of these same camps came al Qaeda-trained fighters who terrorized Indians from their Pakistani bases in Kashmir. On December 13, 2001, members of Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), attacked India’s Parliament in New Delhi killing fourteen legislators and provoking the Indians into a massive military deployment along the Pakistani border which threatened to lead to all-out war. JUI and al Qaeda camps also spawned the Islamists who targeted the leftist government of Uzbekistan, the key in Brzezinski’s “Great Game”.

In the early 1990’s the CIA helped Afghan mujahadeen veterans get passports to immigrate to the US. The Al-Kifah Refugee Center in Brooklyn, where many of the Afghans landed, turned into a CIA recruiting base for wars in Yugoslavia and Central Asia. Among those who frequented the center were El Sayyid Nosair, who assassinated far-right Israeli Rabbi Meir Kahane, and Sheik Omar Abdel Rahman, the fundamentalist Egyptian cleric who was linked to the assassination of Egyptian President Anwar Sadat. The CIA brought the sheik to Brooklyn as a recruiting tool. [341] His son was killed in December 2001 where he was a key al Qaeda leader fighting the US in Afghanistan.

The CIA arranged for Egyptian al Qaeda leaders to flea to Albania in 1997, where they helped train and fight with the Kosovo Liberation Army. Bin Laden’s #2 man Ayman al-Zawahiri heads Egyptian Islamic Jihad. Al-Zawahiri’s sidekick Ali Mohammed came to the US in 1984. He trained terrorists in Brooklyn and Jersey City on weekends. His regular job was to instruct US Special Forces at Fort Bragg. In 1998 he helped bomb the US Embassies in Africa. [342]

According to British MP Michael Meacher, in an article for The Guardian, M16 recruited up to 200 British Muslims to fight in Afghanistan and Yugoslavia. Meacher says a Delhi-based foundation describes Omar Saeed Sheikh, the man who beheaded US journalist Daniel Pearl in 2002, as a British agent. He says it was Sheikh who, at the behest of ISI General Mahmood Ahmed, wired $100,000 to Mohammed Atta before 911, a fact confirmed by Dennis Lomel, director of FBI’s financial crimes unit. [343]

The two main Chechen rebel leaders, Shamil Basayev and the Saudi-born Emir al-Khattab, were trained in CIA-sponsored camps in Afghanistan and Pakistan. In 1994 35,000 Chechen fighters were trained at Amir Muawia camp in Afghanistan’s Khost Province. The camp was built by Osama bin Laden for the CIA and was run by ISI and Gulbuddin Hekmatyar. [344]

The Chechen rebels target Russia’s main oil and gas pipeline which runs through the Chechen capital Grozny and also through Dagestan, where yet another group of Islamist Assassins fight Russian Army troops. For years the corporate media portrayed the Chechen rebels as heroes, but 911 ushered in an eerie silence.

The Chechen rebels now control a big chunk of the Golden Crescent heroin trade, working with Chechen crime families affiliated with the Russian Alpha Group conglomerate, which did business with Vice-President Dick Cheney’s Halliburton.

They also had ties to Albanian heroin labs being run by Kosovo Liberation Army operatives, who were trained by German intelligence and the CIA. [345] As of July 1, 2001- according to Mossad intelligence reports- 120,000 metric tons of opium was warehoused in Afghanistan awaiting shipment.

Dean Henderson is the author of seven books, including, Big Oil & Their Bankers in the Persian Gulf, Illuminati Agenda 21, Nephilim Crown 5G Apocalypse and Royal Bloodline Wetiko & The Great Remembering.