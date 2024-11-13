(Excerpted from Illuminati Agenda 21: The Luciferian Plan to Destroy Creation, Chapter 9: Agenda 21)

In 1992, just as the US Democratic Party was being hijacked by the Illuminati Presidency of Bill Clinton, and just as the UK Labor Party was about to be surrendered to Illuminati Prime Minister Tony Blair, there was a meeting in Rio de Janeiro that would, under the soft fuzzy guise of “sustainability”, implement the Luciferian plan to the end of humanity.

With anything resembling organized left wing political opposition to their global fascist plan knocked out via the rise of the right-leaning Clinton and Blair and the subsequent surrender of these historically workers' parties to the bankers, the Satanists would now use the constituents of these two parties to help

manufacture a crisis out of which they could justify total control over the planet.

The Order Ab Chao pretext was environmental cataclysm and global warming. Both Democrats and Labor took the bait, as did many well-meaning people around the world who knew through observation that there was something seriously wrong with the weather, but could never imagine it being used to further the agenda of the Illuminati.

With Occidental Petroleum billionaire owner Armand Hammer's protege Al Gore as it's spokesman, the Luciferians would now promote their myth of scarcity which assigns blame to humanity instead of to themselves. From their Babylonian pulpit they preached misanthropy, carbon footprints, carbon taxes, tiny houses, a contraction in living standards and general austerity.

All the while, Illuminati puppets Clinton and Blair were busy deregulating the banks of Glass-Steagall, merging corporations, privatizing education, increasing killer vaccinations, rolling out glycophosphates and GMO foods, launching a low-frequency weapons war via the introduction of the Internet and polluting

entire ecosystems with their Eight Families cartels.

But we were not to blame the elites. We were to blame ourselves and our fellow humans. In fact, we were to think that “humans” had screwed up the planet so badly that the world would be better off without us. The ultimate self-hatred was becoming a normalized plank in their perception management offensive.



Environmental groups led the charge, their boards filled with Crown agents, bankers and corporate oil, mining and chemical CEOs. Prince Charles spearheaded much of the public relations, Prince Albert led the anti-human mantras.

In Rio de Janeiro it was the Honorable Maurice Strong pulling the anti-humanity bandwagon. Strong is a Canadian oil and mining billionaire who once stated, “Isn't the only hope for the planet that the industrialized civilizations collapse? Isn't it our responsibility to bring that about.”

Out of this June 1992 Rio Earth Summit came a human control plan which came to be known as Agenda 21. Some of it's goals include an end to national sovereignty, the restructuring of the family unit, the assignment of certain jobs for certain people, restrictions of people's movements, an increase in the role of the state in raising children, the creation of densely populated human settlement zones accompanied by an emptying out of rural areas, a dumbing down of education via testing rather than learning, the abolition of private property, and at its core a massive reduction in the population of Planet Earth.

Under the guise of a front called Local Governments for Sustainability, the elitist polluters have set out to push this anti-human agenda into every corner of the planet. The word “sustainability” is their Trojan Horse. Wherever you see it used, know that it has nothing to do with protecting the earth, and everything to do with destroying it and you.

Using the typical inverted morality of Lucifer, these pigs who have trashed this planet, now seek to make us feel culpable for their crimes via the guilt and shame-ridden “environmental movement”. It's the perfect cover for the evil agenda they have planned for us.

The key to their plan is depopulation. The Georgia Guidestones, which no one seems to know who built, call for the population of earth to be maintained under 500,000 million. The stones are astrologically aligned and the writing is in several languages, some of them ancient.

A separate draft copy of the United Nations Global Biodiversity Assessment calls for a population of 1 billion. This would also be a massive cull since the current world population is around 7.6 billion.

Using 911 as yet another pretext, the Illuminati have embarked on a plan of permanent war economy, first justified by the fake war on terror. While their Crown Agent companies and banks get the arms, oil, aid and rebuilding contracts, they are also using this model to achieve their goal of global depopulation.

Dean Henderson is the author of seven books, including, Big Oil & Their Bankers in the Persian Gulf, Illuminati Agenda 21, Nephilim Crown 5G Apocalypse and Royal Bloodline Wetiko & The Great Remembering.

Jill Henderson is the author of four books, including Illuminati Agenda 21, The Healing Power of Kitchen Herbs, The Garden Seed Saving Guide, and The Ozarks: A Year in the High Country. Jill blogs at Show Me Oz and her artwork is featured at Forever Pet Portraits.