For easily over 100,000 years human beings understood that some mysterious and benevolent force that we couldn’t really fathom had provided everything we needed on this earth to survive.

The Lakota call that force Wakȟáŋ Tȟáŋka, the San Kalahari Bushmen call it Kaang, the Australian aborigines call it Baiame and the Rastafaris call it Jah. Jah rest your soul Jimmy Cliff. I for one will be listening to your inspiring revolutionary music all day long brother.

Only in very recent times have humans made self-assured claims that this force has a particular gender, lives in the sky, is vengeful and wants us to bow down before it and live our lives in bondage and fear of it.

These lies replace humility with spiritual arrogance, unity with sectarianism, simplicity with complexity and love with hate. The ideas are Luciferian at their core, inverting the beautiful resource-rich natural world provided by the Great Mystery into some dark foreboding place where humans must go to war with both nature and one another to survive.

This bullshit has been seeded into dominant Western culture by the Anunnaki/Nephilim Crown invaders through their churches, universities and governments. This dark view of Creation serves these slavers, who use this inverted worldview to justify their bloody conquest of Native humans and their land worldwide. Praise the Lord? Why not praise the King too while you’re at it? Jimmy Cliff would advise you to watch your tongue.

So here we are in late 2025, with solar storms knocking out the power grid in my neck of the woods last week, the Rothschild drug/pedophile/techno-slavery network about to be exposed via the Epstein files, and an alleged comet named EI/Atlas due to pass nearest to earth on December 19.

Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), who I very much respect for her courage, says EI/Atlas is an alien craft loaded with Nephilim returning to earth. A prominent Harvard physicist named Avi Loeb also believes it is a hostile alien craft. The Hopi believe it is the blue kachina, coming to purify the earth as the 4th world ends and the 5th begins. You can’t get much more diverse voices to offer similar opinions than those three. Take that CIA Snopes boys.

Most interesting to me is that the name given to this “science”-defying object starts with EI. That’s pretty close to AI, which at this very moment has come under considerable scrutiny as its uselessness is daily revealed. While we have been instructed by the Luciferians that AI means “artificial intelligence”, ancient people would tell you that common sense dictates there is no such thing. Instead AI is the beast system unveiled.

Possibly the biggest lie ever told to humanity is about to be exposed as the giant fraud that it is, along with those who promoted it like Jeffrey Epstein. The Hopi purification has begin. Creator has seen enough. AI will soon be seen as the evil “artificial ignorance” that it actually is, making our lives more difficult and complicated while spreading its low IQ traits into human beings who should have known better.

Those who recognize this obvious truth will survive and thrive in the coming 5th world, while those who cling to the EI/AI/Nephilim/Anunnaki lies will suffer in a maze of screen-driven confusion and ignorance. It’s already happening. Look around and see the always-miserable phone (phony) zombies.

Reality (Creator) dictates that the algorithm-driven markets of the Rothschild money changers will soon crash and burn, along with their half-baked Luciferian pipedreams of driverless cars, Wi-Fi television, digital implantable currencies and Agenda 2030 lockdown 15-minute cities.

The gender war (necessary prepping for Nephilim mating plans?) and hatred of Russia, both using Trump as foil, will come to a screeching halt. If we play our cards right, the Annunaki Crown will fall and the pure-hearted people who have suffered most will live free of these parasite overlords at last. But it’s up to us.

Stay human. Promote unity over division. Retrieve your lost faith. And remember that God only helps those who help themselves. Things are about to get very interesting. And we need all the help we can get.

Dean Henderson is the author of seven books, including, Big Oil & Their Bankers in the Persian Gulf, Illuminati Agenda 21, Nephilim Crown 5G Apocalypse and Royal Bloodline Wetiko & The Great Remembering. Subscribe free to his Left Hook column at deanhenderson.substack.com