Dean Henderson

You summed up the problems ordinary people face. Whilst we're off to work every day to pay the bills and support ourselves, these criminals have stolen so much money that they don't have to work. Instead they spend all their time enjoying their psychopathy, which is based on control, manipulation, death and destruction for ordinary people.

I think the British people storming the City of London and rounding the bankers up, whilst a similar operation takes place with the American people taking over Wall Street would be a good place to start. Forget the political puppets show, go to the heart of the evil, satanic beast instead!

Thank you Dean. I believe we are days away. August 4-5:

Washington, D.C.—The First Decapitation Strike

The very heart of American power. Here sits the Pentagon, the nerve center of the U.S. Department of Defense. Just minutes away, the White House, the Capitol, the Supreme Court—the entire central nervous system of the American empire. A single warhead would vaporize the Pentagon in a sphere of sun-like heat. Buildings wouldn’t burn—they’d cease to exist. Entire neighborhoods would be swallowed by firestorms feeding on oxygen pulled in from miles around. The National Mall, the monuments, the institutions of democracy would collapse under a shockwave so violent it would tear lungs, shatter bones, and level structures from the inside out. The line of succession would crumble. If the president dies, so does any semblance of coordinated survival.

Cutler VLF Transmitter, Maine—Breaking the Chain of Command

Far away in coastal Maine, a strange and quiet installation sends signals to the Atlantic submarine fleet. This base doesn’t launch missiles—it whispers the order to do so. A direct hit here would sever communications with the most elusive leg of the nuclear triad: the submarines beneath the sea. The human cost would be minimal. The ecological cost would not. The Atlantic currents would swirl with radioactive particles. Fisheries would collapse. The sea itself would begin to change.

Malmstrom Air Force Base, Montana—A Ghostly Silence in the Plains

Out in the wide, empty plains of Montana lies a quiet but terrifyingly important piece of the American arsenal—an ICBM base housing dozens of Minuteman missiles. These weapons form part of the retaliatory backbone of U.S. deterrence. But Russia would not wait for retaliation. It would strike first. The base itself would become a crater. The towns nearby—sleepy, unsuspecting—would vanish into wind-fed infernos. The rivers running nearby would carry radioactive sediment down through the country’s heartland. What survived the blast would slowly die—trees, cattle, birds, fish. The soil would poison anything that touched it.

Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota—The Second Hammerfall

Another remote installation with the same grim purpose. Missiles stand ready, hidden beneath the soil. In a first-strike scenario, this location would be targeted almost simultaneously with Malmstrom. The small city surrounding it would erupt into flames as structures ignited and roads split open. Radiation would fill the air, cling to the grass, settle in the lungs. Families would never make it out. The survivors—if any—would not survive long. The cold winds of the upper plains would carry radioactive ash across farmland and wilderness alike, spreading death far beyond the flashpoint.

Francis E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming—The Buried Heart of the Missile Network

This base doesn’t just store weapons—it manages them across several states. The web of silos it controls stretches into Nebraska and Colorado. A strike here would aim to sever communications and kill the crews before they can launch. The resulting destruction would not be neat or isolated. The blast would flatten Cheyenne. The underground silos would rupture. Radiation would boil up from cracked earth and choke the skies. Forests nearby would burn in walls of fire that generate their own weather. What follows would not be a battle. It would be a smothering.

NORAD at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado—The Eyes Go Dark

If you wanted to blind the United States before it could see you coming, you’d strike NORAD. From deep under Cheyenne Mountain, this organization tracks all airborne threats. Russia knows this. And so, a multi-megaton detonation would target it directly. The blast would engulf Colorado Springs. The mountains would echo with a sound that hasn’t existed since Hiroshima. The skies would darken not from smoke, but from ash that never settles. Winds would drag death into Kansas and beyond. Once NORAD is gone, so are the eyes and ears of America’s early warning system.

Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska—Where Retaliation Begins

This is where the order to end the world would originate. STRATCOM—Strategic Command—manages the entire U.S. nuclear arsenal. If it’s destroyed before retaliation is launched, the entire U.S. response becomes fragmented and disorganized. Offutt’s location near the Missouri River makes it especially vulnerable. A strike here would turn the surrounding region into irradiated floodplains. The river would carry death downstream through the Midwest. Omaha—its buildings, schools, families—would disappear in a matter of seconds. And with it, the last shred of American military coordination.

Jim Creek VLF, Washington—Lighting the Forests on Fire

Deep in the wilderness, the twin to Cutler communicates with the Pacific fleet. This station would not be spared. A strike here would ignite the dense, dry forests of the Northwest in ways no wildfire ever could. Flames would stretch across mountains, blacken the sky, and send smoke clouds rolling into Seattle and Vancouver. The Pacific coast would choke on a new, radioactive smog, and the region would go silent. Communications lost. Families lost. Hope lost.

Lualualei VLF, Oahu, Hawaii—The Island that Can’t Run

Hawaii is more than a paradise. It’s a linchpin in America’s command structure. Oahu hosts a submarine communication base and several naval facilities, including Pearl Harbor. But there’s nowhere to run. A strike here would send shockwaves across the Pacific. The fireball would consume thousands instantly. The rest would suffer—slowly. The island’s closed ecosystem would collapse. Water would become undrinkable. Crops would die. Radiation would soak into the very rocks. Rescue would be impossible. The ocean would isolate the dying.

New York City—The American Heartbeat

What Russia could not ignore is America’s towering symbol of global dominance. A nuclear strike on New York would be more than tactical—it would be psychological warfare at its purest. A single warhead over Manhattan would leave behind nothing but smoke and silence. The blast would swallow the skyline. Steel and glass would twist like paper. The bridges and tunnels would collapse, sealing millions in a modern tomb. Hospitals would fall. Subways would flood. The city’s beating heart would stop. There would be no help, no light, no escape. Just dust.

Los Angeles—The Left Coast Burned

Los Angeles, a sprawling web of culture, tech, and industry, would be next. Its roads already choke in traffic daily—now add panic, fire, and collapse. People would abandon their cars and run, but there would be nowhere to go. The detonation would cut off the electric grid, the water supply, the emergency services. The hills would burn. The oceans would boil. And the sound of a thousand screams would be swallowed by the wind.

Chicago—The Center Cannot Hold

The pulse of the Midwest, Chicago is not just a city—it’s a hub. Railways, highways, waterways—it all converges here. A nuclear blast would not just destroy a city. It would unravel the central infrastructure of the country. The detonation would tear across the skyline, tear open Lake Michigan, and send poison into the water supply for tens of millions. The Great Lakes would weep with radiation, and the breadbasket of America would begin to rot.

What Comes Next: After the Attack

The first flash lasts less than a second. A sphere of gas hotter than the surface of the sun forms in an instant—millions of degrees. The air itself ignites. Glass liquefies. Concrete boils. Human beings don’t burn—they vanish. This is not fire in the way we understand it. This is pure energy, and everything it touches is erased.

Then comes the shockwave. It moves faster than sound, flattening buildings in every direction. Skyscrapers snap like matchsticks. Cars are hurled blocks away. Bridges collapse. The wave travels miles, ripping through city blocks and industrial zones, then suburbs, then forests.

But this devastation, horrific as it is, is only the beginning.

Within minutes, the real terror begins: the firestorm. Every flammable object—homes, gasoline, forests, plastic, insulation, even human bodies—feeds a monstrous blaze. These fires grow into a single system, generating their own hurricane-force winds. The inferno pulls in oxygen from miles around, feeding itself, roaring louder than thunder, rising thousands of feet into the sky.

This isn’t a house fire. It’s a self-sustaining atmospheric engine of destruction.

And it’s not localized. In a nuclear war, hundreds of cities will ignite this way. Scientists estimate that in a full-scale exchange, these firestorms would inject up to 150 million tons of black carbon soot into the upper atmosphere.

But the smoke doesn’t rain down. It rises above the weather, into the stratosphere—a layer of the sky where there’s no wind to disperse it, and no rain to wash it out. There, it spreads across the planet, forming a dense, global shroud. A new layer of darkness. It blocks sunlight from reaching Earth’s surface.

And that’s when the true apocalypse begins.

