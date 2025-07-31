(Excerpted from my book, Big Oil & Their Bankers in the Persian Gulf…Chapter 12: USS Persian Gulf)
The Carrot and the Big Stick
The Gulf War provided a golden opportunity for the US to find out who their friends were and, more importantly, who their enemies were. President Bush Sr., having served as CIA Director, knew he was serving up a geopolitical agent provocateur, which would drag out of the closet all enemies of the US for targeting.
After the war countries that supported the effort were rewarded, often with Saudi and Kuwaiti funds. Those who sympathized with Iraq were isolated and cut off from the global financial grid.
Shortly after the Gulf War began Egypt, Syria and the GCC nations signed the Damascus Declaration at US urging. The agreement was a blueprint for post-war financial, political and military compensation for those who supported Operation Desert Storm. At the outset of the Gulf War, Egypt owed foreign creditors $35 billion. When President Hosni Mubarak consented to the use of Egyptian troops, the US announced plans to forgive $6.7 billion in Egyptian military debts. [534] The Saudis and Kuwaitis announced $7 billion in debt relief. As part of the deal 38,000 Egyptian troops remained on the Saudi Peninsula. Egypt received $2.2 billion in annual US military aid which it used to purchase Apaches, F-16s, and Hellfire, Stinger and Hawk missiles.
Israel’s military aid was bumped up to $3.1 billion/year. In 1993 Kuwait announced an end to its 42-year-old boycott of Israel, while the Saudis quit enforcing their boycott. [535] When Syria refused to negotiate with Israel, Saudi Prince Bandar intervened. Israel serves as a forward base for the Rothschild/Rockefeller oil combine and their European fondi banking pals. Ashqelon, Israel is crucial to the DeBeers diamond trade which is financed by Union Bank, a subsidiary of Bank Leumi, Israel’s largest commercial bank.
Bank Leumi is controlled by the British Barclays, one of the four British banks that preside over Caribbean Silver Triangle drug money laundering. Bank Leumi chairman Ernst Israel Japhet’s family controls Charterhouse Japhet, of which Barclays also holds a large stake. Charterhouse monopolizes the Israel/Hong Kong diamond trade. The Japhets are a German banking dynasty. They were involved in the Chinese Opium Wars with the Keswicks, Inchcapes and Swires. Bank Leumi Trustee Baron Stormont Bancroft, a former Lord in Waiting to Queen Elizabeth II and owner of Cunard Lines, is a member of the Samuel family that owns big chunks of Royal Dutch/Shell and Rio Tinto. The Bancroft family owns a big stake in the Wall Street Journal.
Japhet was director at Tibor Rosenbaum’s BCI, which was set up in 1951 after Israel’s creation to serve as Swiss money laundry for the Mossad. Rosenbaum was important to the Zionist creation of Israel, but he was no friend of the Jewish people. Tibor was an associate of Dr. Rudolph Kastner, whose good friend Adolf Eichmann sent 800,000 Jews to their death at Auschwitz. A 1967 Life magazine expose said BCI received $10 million in dirty money from Meyer Lansky’s World Commerce Bank in the Bahamas.
Israel’s second largest bank is Bank Hapoalim, whose founder and owner is British Viscount Erwin Herbert Samuel, another Royal Dutch/Shell insider. Samuel heads the Israeli Red Cross, an arm of British intelligence, and is a Knight of St. John Jerusalem. Bank Hapoalim was also affiliated with BCI. A third Israeli banking behemoth is Israel Discount Bank, which is 100%-owned by Barclays, controls the brunt of Israel’s financing and funds the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC). Sir Harry Oppenheimer, chairman of DeBeers' parent Anglo-America, sits on the Barclay’s board, which contains five members of Queen Elizabeth’s Knights of St. John Jerusalem, the most of any firm in the world. [536]
Paz Oil holds a monopoly over Israel’s oil, petrochemical and shipping sectors. Paz is controlled by the Rothschild family, which was instrumental in founding Israel. Shareholders include Tibor Rosenbaum’s Swiss-Israeli Trade Bank, Detroit mob boss and United Brands insider Max Fischer, and Sir Isaac Wolfson, member of an old-money European dynasty and policy adviser to British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher. Swiss-Israeli Trade Bank board members include Permindex insider General Julius Klein, Argentine banker David Graiver and Carter Secretary of Commerce Philip Klutznick. [537]
Syria sent troops to fight Iraq and received Saudi and Kuwaiti financing to purchase 48 MIG-29 fighters, 300 advanced tanks and a new air defense system. In February 1991, Syrian President Hafez Assad was given $2 billion in aid by the Saudis and Kuwaitis. Syria was allowed to seize territory in northern Lebanon during the war, crushing General Michel Aoun’s Christian militia in the process. On October 15, 1990 Syrian troops took Beirut.
Senegal had $42 million in debt canceled by the US for participating in Operation Desert Storm and for sending peacekeepers to Liberia where CIA puppet Samuel Doe was on the ropes vis-à-vis Charles Taylor’s revolutionaries. Doe, who was protecting Firestone rubber plantations and De Beers diamond mines, was overthrown, charged with treason and executed. In 2003, according to the Economist, the CIA funneled military aid to Guinea and used it to fund two Liberian counter revolutionary groups to force now-President Charles Taylor into exile in Nigeria. The US then issued an Interpol warrant for Taylor, which Nigeria refused to recognize.
Morocco and Tunisia sent troops to the Gulf and were rewarded with Saudi and Kuwaiti aid. Fellow Maghreb North African nations Algeria, Mauritania, Sudan and Libya all vehemently denounced the US bombing of Iraq. Yemen, Jordan and the Palestinian Authority did the same. In 1990, Saudi Arabia banned oil sales to Mauritania, Yemen, Sudan and Jordan. Both Saudi Arabia and Kuwait canceled the $100 million which they were to give the Palestinian Authority, while continuing to fund the fundamentalist Hamas. At a December 1991 Islamic Summit in Dakar, Senegal, Saudi Crown Prince Abdullah responded to an attempted embrace by Yasser Arafat with a terse, “No kisses please”. Abdullah also refused to talk with Jordan’s King Hussein.
Security Council members who voted “yes” on Resolution 678 were also rewarded. China got a $140 million World Bank loan. Russia got $7 billion from the GCC nations. Congo had a big chunk of foreign debt forgiven and received military aid, while Columbia and Ethiopia received World Bank aid. The US promptly paid the $187 million in delinquent UN dues which it owed. [538]
The day after Yemen cast the lone “no” vote on Resolution 678, the US canceled a $42 million aid package to Yemen. The UN Ambassador from Yemen was told by a US diplomat the day Yemen cast the vote, “That’s the most expensive vote you ever cast”. The Saudis punished their southern neighbor by requiring thousands of Yemeni workers employed in the Kingdom to find Saudi sponsors or face expulsion. After the war Yemeni, Palestinian and Jordanian workers were replaced en masse throughout the six GCC nations, who also canceled $28 million in aid to Yemen. [539] Jordan lost $200 million in Saudi aid, assistance which normally provides for 15% of Amman’s budget. The US canceled a $37 million aid package to Jordan which, as Iraq’s main trading partner, has suffered the additional economic consequences caused by the UN embargo. [540]
For some countries the consequences of criticizing US foreign policy were more drastic. In Ethiopia the government of Mengistu Haile Mariam began denouncing the US war against Iraq despite its earlier UN “yes” vote. Mariam was overthrown by a coalition of Tigrean, Eritrean and Oromo rebels, who later guarded the US Embassy in Addis Ababa, where thousands of Ethiopians gathered to protest US involvement in the coup. [541]
In Algeria, where that country’s Oil Minister and OPEC President Sadek Boussena accused the US and energy futures traders of manipulating oil prices during the Gulf War, the fundamentalist Armed Islamic Group (AIG) launched a bloody terror campaign. Algeria was a leader of the OPEC price hawks and the Saudis wanted Boussena out as OPEC President. Algerian President Chadli Bendjedid blamed the Saudis for funding AIG. Many Algerians saw the hand of the CIA.
Algeria’s currency was devalued and in January 1992 Bendjedid resigned. The first order of business for the new government was to pass the Hydrocarbon Law, which opened Algeria’s oilfields to the Four Horsemen. Algeria’s oil, sought after due to its low sulphur content, was historically handled by the state-owned Sonatrech. Many members of AIG resurfaced to fight in the CIA war against Yugoslavia.
Footnotes can be found in my book, Big Oil & Their Bankers in the Persian Gulf.
Dean Henderson is the author of seven books, including, Big Oil & Their Bankers in the Persian Gulf, Illuminati Agenda 21, Nephilim Crown 5G Apocalypse and Royal Bloodline Wetiko & The Great Remembering.
Thank you Dean. I believe we are days away. August 4-5:
Washington, D.C.—The First Decapitation Strike
The very heart of American power. Here sits the Pentagon, the nerve center of the U.S. Department of Defense. Just minutes away, the White House, the Capitol, the Supreme Court—the entire central nervous system of the American empire. A single warhead would vaporize the Pentagon in a sphere of sun-like heat. Buildings wouldn’t burn—they’d cease to exist. Entire neighborhoods would be swallowed by firestorms feeding on oxygen pulled in from miles around. The National Mall, the monuments, the institutions of democracy would collapse under a shockwave so violent it would tear lungs, shatter bones, and level structures from the inside out. The line of succession would crumble. If the president dies, so does any semblance of coordinated survival.
Cutler VLF Transmitter, Maine—Breaking the Chain of Command
Far away in coastal Maine, a strange and quiet installation sends signals to the Atlantic submarine fleet. This base doesn’t launch missiles—it whispers the order to do so. A direct hit here would sever communications with the most elusive leg of the nuclear triad: the submarines beneath the sea. The human cost would be minimal. The ecological cost would not. The Atlantic currents would swirl with radioactive particles. Fisheries would collapse. The sea itself would begin to change.
Malmstrom Air Force Base, Montana—A Ghostly Silence in the Plains
Out in the wide, empty plains of Montana lies a quiet but terrifyingly important piece of the American arsenal—an ICBM base housing dozens of Minuteman missiles. These weapons form part of the retaliatory backbone of U.S. deterrence. But Russia would not wait for retaliation. It would strike first. The base itself would become a crater. The towns nearby—sleepy, unsuspecting—would vanish into wind-fed infernos. The rivers running nearby would carry radioactive sediment down through the country’s heartland. What survived the blast would slowly die—trees, cattle, birds, fish. The soil would poison anything that touched it.
Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota—The Second Hammerfall
Another remote installation with the same grim purpose. Missiles stand ready, hidden beneath the soil. In a first-strike scenario, this location would be targeted almost simultaneously with Malmstrom. The small city surrounding it would erupt into flames as structures ignited and roads split open. Radiation would fill the air, cling to the grass, settle in the lungs. Families would never make it out. The survivors—if any—would not survive long. The cold winds of the upper plains would carry radioactive ash across farmland and wilderness alike, spreading death far beyond the flashpoint.
Francis E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming—The Buried Heart of the Missile Network
This base doesn’t just store weapons—it manages them across several states. The web of silos it controls stretches into Nebraska and Colorado. A strike here would aim to sever communications and kill the crews before they can launch. The resulting destruction would not be neat or isolated. The blast would flatten Cheyenne. The underground silos would rupture. Radiation would boil up from cracked earth and choke the skies. Forests nearby would burn in walls of fire that generate their own weather. What follows would not be a battle. It would be a smothering.
NORAD at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado—The Eyes Go Dark
If you wanted to blind the United States before it could see you coming, you’d strike NORAD. From deep under Cheyenne Mountain, this organization tracks all airborne threats. Russia knows this. And so, a multi-megaton detonation would target it directly. The blast would engulf Colorado Springs. The mountains would echo with a sound that hasn’t existed since Hiroshima. The skies would darken not from smoke, but from ash that never settles. Winds would drag death into Kansas and beyond. Once NORAD is gone, so are the eyes and ears of America’s early warning system.
Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska—Where Retaliation Begins
This is where the order to end the world would originate. STRATCOM—Strategic Command—manages the entire U.S. nuclear arsenal. If it’s destroyed before retaliation is launched, the entire U.S. response becomes fragmented and disorganized. Offutt’s location near the Missouri River makes it especially vulnerable. A strike here would turn the surrounding region into irradiated floodplains. The river would carry death downstream through the Midwest. Omaha—its buildings, schools, families—would disappear in a matter of seconds. And with it, the last shred of American military coordination.
Jim Creek VLF, Washington—Lighting the Forests on Fire
Deep in the wilderness, the twin to Cutler communicates with the Pacific fleet. This station would not be spared. A strike here would ignite the dense, dry forests of the Northwest in ways no wildfire ever could. Flames would stretch across mountains, blacken the sky, and send smoke clouds rolling into Seattle and Vancouver. The Pacific coast would choke on a new, radioactive smog, and the region would go silent. Communications lost. Families lost. Hope lost.
Lualualei VLF, Oahu, Hawaii—The Island that Can’t Run
Hawaii is more than a paradise. It’s a linchpin in America’s command structure. Oahu hosts a submarine communication base and several naval facilities, including Pearl Harbor. But there’s nowhere to run. A strike here would send shockwaves across the Pacific. The fireball would consume thousands instantly. The rest would suffer—slowly. The island’s closed ecosystem would collapse. Water would become undrinkable. Crops would die. Radiation would soak into the very rocks. Rescue would be impossible. The ocean would isolate the dying.
New York City—The American Heartbeat
What Russia could not ignore is America’s towering symbol of global dominance. A nuclear strike on New York would be more than tactical—it would be psychological warfare at its purest. A single warhead over Manhattan would leave behind nothing but smoke and silence. The blast would swallow the skyline. Steel and glass would twist like paper. The bridges and tunnels would collapse, sealing millions in a modern tomb. Hospitals would fall. Subways would flood. The city’s beating heart would stop. There would be no help, no light, no escape. Just dust.
Los Angeles—The Left Coast Burned
Los Angeles, a sprawling web of culture, tech, and industry, would be next. Its roads already choke in traffic daily—now add panic, fire, and collapse. People would abandon their cars and run, but there would be nowhere to go. The detonation would cut off the electric grid, the water supply, the emergency services. The hills would burn. The oceans would boil. And the sound of a thousand screams would be swallowed by the wind.
Chicago—The Center Cannot Hold
The pulse of the Midwest, Chicago is not just a city—it’s a hub. Railways, highways, waterways—it all converges here. A nuclear blast would not just destroy a city. It would unravel the central infrastructure of the country. The detonation would tear across the skyline, tear open Lake Michigan, and send poison into the water supply for tens of millions. The Great Lakes would weep with radiation, and the breadbasket of America would begin to rot.
What Comes Next: After the Attack
The first flash lasts less than a second. A sphere of gas hotter than the surface of the sun forms in an instant—millions of degrees. The air itself ignites. Glass liquefies. Concrete boils. Human beings don’t burn—they vanish. This is not fire in the way we understand it. This is pure energy, and everything it touches is erased.
Then comes the shockwave. It moves faster than sound, flattening buildings in every direction. Skyscrapers snap like matchsticks. Cars are hurled blocks away. Bridges collapse. The wave travels miles, ripping through city blocks and industrial zones, then suburbs, then forests.
But this devastation, horrific as it is, is only the beginning.
Within minutes, the real terror begins: the firestorm. Every flammable object—homes, gasoline, forests, plastic, insulation, even human bodies—feeds a monstrous blaze. These fires grow into a single system, generating their own hurricane-force winds. The inferno pulls in oxygen from miles around, feeding itself, roaring louder than thunder, rising thousands of feet into the sky.
This isn’t a house fire. It’s a self-sustaining atmospheric engine of destruction.
And it’s not localized. In a nuclear war, hundreds of cities will ignite this way. Scientists estimate that in a full-scale exchange, these firestorms would inject up to 150 million tons of black carbon soot into the upper atmosphere.
But the smoke doesn’t rain down. It rises above the weather, into the stratosphere—a layer of the sky where there’s no wind to disperse it, and no rain to wash it out. There, it spreads across the planet, forming a dense, global shroud. A new layer of darkness. It blocks sunlight from reaching Earth’s surface.
And that’s when the true apocalypse begins.