Excerpted from my book, Nephilim Crown 5G Apocalypse, Chapter 42: Bitcoin: Illuminati 5G Capstone

The biggest casualty of this post-reality epoch we are being subjected to by the global elite and their boot-licking perception management minions via the advent of “unlimited data” is indeed the truth.

Those who defend truth are being purged from social media en masse. Those who tell the biggest lies are given ever bigger platforms to spin their yarns. Alex Jones was just a red herring. The real targets are the revolutionary left.

Last year hundreds of Iranians were tossed off of Facebook and Twitter, while Shah loyalist MEK (People's Mujahedin Organization of Iran) terrorists - funded for decades by MI6, Mossad and the CIA – have found the algorithms very generous when it comes to spreading their aristocratic lies far and wide.

The DARPA-created internet remains firmly in the hands of the military-industrial complex and they are using it as a massive brain-washing operation to achieve full-spectrum dominance through a process which involves turning lies into a sort of fuzzy puppy consensus which meets “community standards”. Wikipedia is part of this Illuminati New Age Wiccan witchcraft.

The lies are then vigorously defended by “verified fact-checkers”, who are either intelligence operatives or below average C students who didn’t get enough love from their parents. The latter variety of minion is the most insidious of the two since they will never get enough attention or pats on the back, making them perfect life-long storm-troopers for the Ministry of Truth.

Many good people, led by Max Keiser, have either pushed or gotten on the bandwagon of crypto-currency as the savior of humanity from the global private Eight Families’ central banking cartel. (The Federal Reserve Cartel)

This is another lie.

Led by Bank of America, JP Morgan Chase and Goldman Sachs, the big Eight Families banks are buying up crypto-currencies like they are going out of style while investing hundreds of billions of dollars into blockchain and crypto technologies. The talk on Wall Street is that blockchain will drive a coming 4th industrial revolution.

Earlier this month rumors that Goldman Sachs had suspended plans to launch a Bitcoin derivatives trading desk caused the crypto-currency to plummet. Goldman later denied the claims. But why would Goldman Sachs trade a currency that Keiser and the Bitcoin cheerleaders say will replace the oligarch’s private banking cartel?

When it comes to banking it doesn’t matter what medium of exchange is used, be it paper, precious metals, crypto-currency or loaves of bread. What matters is who issues the money.

For many years a global digital currency has been the dream of the New World Order banker architects. Bitcoin is just that. The bankers planted their idea, they’re letting some nerds develop it for them, then they will take it over.

They will plug it into the coming 5G “internet of things” as an implantable micro-chip “smart” currency. It will be globally accepted, traceable and easily turned off should its owner decide they’ve had enough of fascism.

Bitcoin truly could represent the “mark of the beast” as described in the Book of Revelations. If it is, that would mean the internet (AI) is the beast itself.

Dean Henderson is the author of seven books, including, Big Oil & Their Bankers in the Persian Gulf, Illuminati Agenda 21, Nephilim Crown 5G Apocalypse and Royal Bloodline Wetiko & The Great Remembering. Subscribe free to his Left Hook column at deanhenderson.substack.com

