Dean Henderson

Dean Henderson

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The Outlaw's avatar
The Outlaw
3d

Brother Dean, it is NATO spraying the Geo-Engineering spray all over us and my Brother, if I may correct. the term "Chemtrails" was developed to discredit those exposing Geo-Engineering as a method to change the weather patterns and Reduce Global Population. NATO is located where? Geneva, Switzerland and The City of London is subservient to Geneva, Switzerland.

What else is located in the FAKE Neutral Country known as Switzerland? NATO, The WEF, The WHO, and The BIS who is the power behind The IMF. Dozens of others of these FAKE Tax-free "charities" known as Foundations are also housed there. Blast Rock is essentially Rothschild arm of terror.

God Bless

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Dean Henderson
2dEdited

Thanks for all the restacks. Yesterday was a significant victory for the Axis of Resistance and that includes all of you. But, just like Iran, don't let down your guard. Stay on offense!

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