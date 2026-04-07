Surely it was just another coincidence late yesterday when a massive explosion rocked the Bridge of the Americas on the Panama Canal. The media reported that the blast in La Boca, Balboa was caused by a “fuel truck”. The flames soon spread to a strategic oil storage terminal owned by Petroterminal de Panamá SA. The company has facilities at both ends of the Panama Canal and calls itself the “Oil Channel of the World”.

The shadowy company was launched by New York-based NIC Holding Corp. in September 1977 and is owned by Zionist brothers Harold and Raymond Bernstein. In 1982 the Bernsteins launched the Trans-Panama Pipeline through NIC subsidiary Northville Industries. Northville is a petroleum storage, distribution and wholesale company and has been cited on numerous occasions by global environmental groups for its dismal track record of pollution.

The company, which serves the Four Horsemen oil majors, especially British Petroleum and Chevron, specializes in marketing E85 Flex Fuel. If someone wanted to achieve the trifecta of attacking Zionist Israel supporters, taking down a major choke point for the Rockefeller/Rothschild-controlled global oil industry and knocking out alternative ethanol fuel production to cripple the US economy, this would be a prime target.

But I’m sure it was just another coincidence. Cuz’ AI said so.

Meanwhile the Iranians, the Lebanese Hezbollah, the Yemeni Houthis and the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces continue to pound both Israel and US bases and oil companies in the Persian Gulf region in response to Israeli/US/City of London state terrorism which they term “Epstein Fury”.

Targets included petrochemical facilities in Saudi Arabia’s al-Jubail and al-Juaymah regions partially-owned or operated by Chevron Phillips, ExxonMobil, Dow Chemical Company, and SADARA Chemical- a joint venture between Aramco and Dow.

King Charles will visit dementia-ridden and very much blackmailed Little Big Man and give him his latest marching orders on April 27th. The lizard king has told his presstitute minions that the purpose of his visit is to “celebrate the 250th anniversary of US independence”. And they actually believed him.

If you believe that I have some oil storage facilities on the Panama Canal I’ll sell you for cheap. Or, as Mark Twain more stated, “It’s not that there’s too many idiots in the world. It’s that lightning strikes too infrequently”.

Maybe we should dial up our local Air Force bases and request that some of their ever-compliant chemtrail-spewing pilots seed clouds over DC late April. Sure is getting awful dry out there.

And wouldn’t it be interesting if this incident in Panama is what caused Little Big Man to suddenly declare victory today after first threatening to destroy Iranian civilization. In fact he accepted the 10-point Iranian proposal for a two week ceasefire. Whatever the Truth Social spin, the myth of US/Israeli invincibility has been shattered forever.

Here are the Iranian demands that Trump agreed to:

Commitment to non-aggression Continuation of Iran’s control over the Strait of Hormuz Recognition of Iran’s right to uranium enrichment Lifting all primary sanctions Lifting all secondary sanctions Termination of all United Nations Security Council resolutions Termination of all Board of Governors resolutions Paid compensation for Iran Withdrawal of US forces from the region Ending the war on all fronts, including Lebanon

Dean Henderson is the author of seven books including Big Oil & Their Bankers in the Persian Gulf, Illuminati Agenda 21, Nephilim Crown 5G Apocalypse and Royal Bloodline Wetiko & The Great Remembering. Subscribe free to his Left Hook column at deanhenderson.substack.com