Dean Henderson

Dean Henderson

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Marten's avatar
Marten
Aug 18

In one word "Those protecting the -Establishment- must maintain loyalty to the Establishment a very good and sinister article Kudos

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
dean myers's avatar
dean myers
Aug 18

Dangerous Imaginations !

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dean Henderson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture