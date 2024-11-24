(Excerpted from our new book, Illuminati Agenda 21: The Luciferian Plan to Destroy Creation, Chapter 14: Casting the World Wide Inter-Net)

In the first installment of this series, we learned about harmonic and discordant sounds and how they can hurt you, even if you can’t see or hear them with your eyes and ears. And just as our government and military industrial complex have known about harmonic frequencies and their correlation to life on earth, they also know that sound can be used as a weapon that kills.

One example of a modern sound weapon is the LRAD (Long Range Acoustic Device) Sound Cannon, which causes extreme pain to anyone within 100 meters of its 30 degree-wide aim. The military-grade version of this weapon can transmit voice commands and debilitate listeners up to five and a half miles away, causing permanent hearing loss and the inability to move. This weapon has been used on protesters in the U.S. and during the Gulf War. Make no mistake, this and other sound weapons can and do kill.

Other examples of weaponized sound are brought to you by the Department of Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) and friends. These weapons come in many forms, including directed-energy weapons (DEW) that use highly focused energy waves emitted as lasers, microwaves, and particle beams.

There are also Pulsed Energy Projectiles (PEP), which emit an infrared laser pulse that shoots expanding plasma and stuns, paralyzes, and causes extreme pain. And the Electrolaser, which sends electric currents down an ionized plasma track to immobilize, stun or kill victims.

These are just a few examples of electromagnetic guns-for-fun used to shoot down missiles or “deactivate” invading armies, and citizen protesters of all stripes.

Probably one of the biggest and nastiest of the known energy weapons comes from your friends at the High Frequency Active Auroral Research Program, which goes by the angelic acronym, HAARP – yet another super-high-power, high-frequency radio transmitter brought to you by DARPA.

The publicly-claimed purpose of HAARP is “…to conduct pioneering experiments in ionospheric phenomena” and assess its ability to be used for developing “enhancement technology for communications and surveillance”.

Yet, the military-grade weapons our government (and others) use regularly aren’t nearly as insidious as those that we have been slowly conditioned to both want and need. We embraced them wholeheartedly and welcomed them into our homes and lives believing they were not only safe but would make our lives “better”.

Yet, emerging research indicates that since the introduction of cell phones and the internet into the public sphere, the shit has really hit the fan.

For the last 20 years, HAARP has been working hard on manipulating and weaponizing the weather. They call it “geoengineering”, but it goes much, much further than that.

If you weren’t sure before, make no mistake now – chemtrails are real. In fact, in mid-2018, President Donald Trump actually made a public statement saying that he wanted chemtrail spraying to end. This, of course, was mostly a response to the incredible number of citizen complaints coming from many states – particularly in California – where the skies are covered daily in solid sheets of chemtrail smog.

Chemtrails are aerosolized chemicals laden with nano-particles of aluminum, strontium, barium, fluoride and a number of other toxins that are sprayed or seeded into our lower atmosphere – lower than real clouds. Eventually, these particles drift to earth and are ingested and inhaled by everything that breathes and absorbed by the roots of plants, trees, and food crops. The levels of aluminum that have been found in water, food, and all biological life forms in the last 10 years are simply staggering. Plenty enough to do the damage they’ve already done and much more.

Dig into this terrifying rabbit hole just a little way and you will find Morgellons (Google that one if you want to be really freaked out), explosive wildfires, dying forests, the disappearance of insect and bird life, starving salmon, whales grounding themselves on shore, bleaching coral reefs and a whole host of other creepy life-sucking dis-eases heretofore unknown to man. All of these issues and many more are being caused by the nano-metals, which are now inside of nearly every living organism on earth. When these are exposed to the extremely high electromagnetic frequencies from HAARP and those emitted from cell towers and wireless devices, the nano-metals literally turn our bodies body into living antennas, causing radiation damage on a cellular level.

Electromagnetic frequencies (EMFs) emitted from all forms of wireless technology – wireless keyboards, laptops, cell phones, iPads, tablets, FitBits, gaming devices, smart meters, smart everything, and so much more I can’t possibly list them here – are now the most prevalent disharmonic frequency on the face of the earth (and probably in space, as well).

You can’t hear them with your ears, but these “silent sounds” are known to cause a whole host of physiological and psychological changes to all living things on earth.

This is demonstrated in many ways, including the rapid extinction of more species than at any other period in earth’s history (including bees, frogs, and songbirds), the slow-but-sure death of the world’s ocean corals, hundreds of brand new and newly emerging and re-emerging diseases, viral and bacterial epidemics, global upheaval, perpetual war, pandemic levels of depression and anxiety, and a huge spike in murder, rape and suicide among children as young as 10 years old – most notable in our now world-famous American-bred school shooters.

More than a decade ago, California health officials warned that “long-term use of cell phones—which emit electromagnetic radiation when they send and receive signals from towers or WiFi devices—can affect human health.”.

They also stated that, “…some laboratory experiments and human health studies have suggested the possibility that long-term, high use of cell phones may be linked to certain types of cancer and other health effects” including brain cancer, tumors of the acoustic nerve and salivary glands, lower sperm count, headaches, and effects on learning, memory, hearing, behavior and sleep.

But it wasn’t until 2017 that a member of UC Berkeley’s School of Public Health sued the state in order to have the study released to the public.

This is but one study among thousands that link wireless technology with widespread, life-threatening human and animal diseases and cellular malfunctions that include cancerous tumors, blood abnormalities, reduced sperm and egg counts, hearing loss, ringing in the ears, headaches, and decreased well-being, among others.

Are you with me?

As far back as 1998, Polish researchers found that non-ionizing radio frequencies promote cellular mutations that lead to cancer and leaks between the blood-brain barrier caused by changing the calcium ion activity in cells, which in turn regulates central and peripheral nervous system health, membrane integrity and energy production. In a nutshell, wireless technology is the vaccine, fluoride, tobacco, lead paint, and mercury filling scandals all rolled into one massive low-frequency armpit of Luciferian stench.

In Part III of this series, we’ll take a look at the Armageddon that the new 5G network, known as The Internet of Things, is already bringing our way… and what you can do to protect yourself and your loved ones.

Dean Henderson is the author of seven books, including, Big Oil & Their Bankers in the Persian Gulf, Illuminati Agenda 21, Nephilim Crown 5G Apocalypse and Royal Bloodline Wetiko & The Great Remembering.

Jill Henderson, is the author of four books, The Healing Power of Kitchen Herbs, The Garden Seed Saving Guide, The Ozarks: A Year in the High Country and co-author of Illuminati Agenda 21. She blogs at Show Me Oz and her artwork is featured at Forever Pet Portraits.