Guest Column by Jill Henderson | Show Me Oz

(Excerpted from our new book, Illuminati Agenda 21: The Luciferian Plan to Destroy Creation, Chapter 14: Casting the World Wide Inter-Net)

Everyone likes to think they aren’t addicted to their cell phones and other wireless tech but most are because the algorithms that run them were designed to be addictive. Aside from the social disorders that excessive cell phone use is causing across the board, there is one aspect to the “technological revolution” that the military, government, and the motley rich tech developers don’t want you to know – the sound from your devices is killing you.

Maybe you remember the days of the dial-up modem where you sat for an eternity listening to screechy beeps and squeals as your phone connected your computer to the Worldwide Web or those that sometimes interfered with your radios, televisions, or telephones? Those sounds were generated as a result of electromagnetic radio frequencies (EMF) emitted from one device and picked up by the antennas on the others.

Humans can’t normally hear the sound of electromagnetic energy pulsing through the air, but once you’re able to hear it through EMF measuring instruments or device feedback, you really don’t want to hear it again – and for good reason.

There are many sounds that humans find pleasant, invigorating, or relaxing, like birdsong, gentle rain, moving water, and beautiful music. These sounds are considered to be “in tune”, or what is often referred to as harmonic.

Then there are sounds that grate on the human ear like fingernails across a chalkboard like those screechy cell phone frequency bleeds. These sounds make people feel agitated, uncomfortable, and even angry because they are disharmonic, or out of tune.

The effects of disharmonic frequencies on humans is a serious topic among product manufacturers, who understand that the sound their products produce has a direct effect on the “emotional quality” of the consumer, as explained in the abstract from proceedings at the 18th International Conference on Concurrent Engineering (ISPE), entitled, “Effect of Tonal Harmonic Feature in Product Noise on Emotional Quality”.

Being comprised of mostly water, the human body is like a giant antenna that readily picks up electromagnetic frequencies in the environment.

Our ability to tune into sound frequencies includes those that we can hear and those we cannot. Birds find their way south in the winter and north in the summer by tuning into the earth’s natural magnetic frequencies. This is also how young monarch butterflies that have never flown the long migration route from Canada to Mexico know how to do it without ever being shown the way by their parents, who die as soon as their young are born.

Humans are like birds, bees, monarch butterflies and every other form of life on earth in that we were created to harmonize with the natural radio frequencies emitted by the sun, which resonates at 528 Hertz of sound and 528 nanometers of light. Our brains emit 528 Hz of sound, as do green leaves and plants. It’s not a coincidence or a manipulation of statistics – it’s Creation.

Of course, we can’t hear the sounds of the sun or of chlorophyll in plants. We can’t hear the stars and other planets with our ears. But that doesn’t mean we don’t feel and hear them with our body and mind.

In fact, NASA and other astral observers have been recording the sounds of space for a long time. Every planetary body in our solar system resonates with beautiful harmonic frequencies – all but earth, that is.

Earth most assuredly sounded that way at one time but these days, our beautiful blue planet sounds like demonic metal grinding over death. It is not pleasant to listen to, yet that is exactly what our bodies “hear” with our internal antennas every day of our lives. This is caused by all the electromagnetic sound smog, which now covers our planet like a thick veil that is not only drowning out the earth’s natural harmonic sound as heard from space, but is also changing the pulse, or heartbeat, of Earth itself.

If we humans were created to function perfectly in the presence of harmonic frequencies, then it makes sense that discordant frequencies made by unnatural sources have a negative impact on our emotions and biological functions. Next week I’ll talk a bit more about the impact of electromagnetic frequency radiation (EMF’s or RFs for short) on human health and what you can do to help protect yourself and your family from serious ill-effects like cancer.

Dean Henderson is the author of seven books, including, Big Oil & Their Bankers in the Persian Gulf, Illuminati Agenda 21, Nephilim Crown 5G Apocalypse and Royal Bloodline Wetiko & The Great Remembering. Subscribe free to his Left Hook column at deanhenderson.substack.com

Jill Henderson, is the author of four books, The Healing Power of Kitchen Herbs, The Garden Seed Saving Guide, The Ozarks: A Year in the High Country and co-author of Illuminati Agenda 21. She blogs at Show Me Oz and her artwork is featured at Forever Pet Portraits. Jill has been a long-time Contributing Author to Llewellyn’s Herbal Almanac and Acres USA magazine.