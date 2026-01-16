In her annual address this past Tuesday Bronwen Maddox, Director and Chief Executive of Chatham House - the Crown’s international affairs think tank also known as the Royal Institute of International Affairs (RIIA) - said the Western alliance is finished.

Maddox said: “We have had from President Trump what amounts to a revolution. He has given the US a radically new role in the world and – at the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence – a role that rejects the principles on which the US was founded: that government should be accountable to the people.”

“Most profound,” she went on, “we have had the rejection of principles of international law that the US helped forge – even if it often declined to apply those to itself. Venezuela brandished that rejection to the world, followed by the President’s intention to acquire Greenland. That is a flagrant offense against the UN Charter and if he did so, acquire Greenland by using force, it would be the end of NATO. Members of the world’s most successful military alliance are already forced to contemplate how they might have to defend themselves against its most powerful member.”

Maddox thinks the US/China superpower rivalry is doing great damage to the rest of the world and went on to say, “This does mark the end of the Western alliance: that is, a group of countries confident they share not just interests but principles of individual liberty, intellectual and religious freedom, constitutional democracy and free trade – principles which have been the engine of their prosperity as well as the rationale for their global influence.”

Does this speech signal an end to the US/UK “special relationship”? What about the Bretton Woods financial “arrangement”? Is Trump managing another US bankruptcy by seizing oil assets? Does the current de-dollarization of the planet led by BRICS have a happy ending? Could the CIA/Mossad provocation in Iran lead to WWIII? One thing’s for sure, the world just got a lot more dangerous.

