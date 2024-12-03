With last weeks offensive in Syria by Western-backed terrorists led by Hayat Tahrir al Sham (HTS), Syria has again become the fulcrum around which the Resistance led by Iran will attempt to stop the establishment by the royal Crown bloodline of a greater Israel.

An outgrowth of al Qaeda which was formerly known as the al Nusra Front, HTS is simply the latest Islamist terror group being used by Western intelligence to attack Assad’s Syrian Socialist Republic. Funded by the Saudis, trained by the Israelis and armed by the CIA under orders from MI6, HTS aims to make Syria safe for Royal Dutch Shell & a Rothschild-controlled central bank.

In December 2015 the UN Security Council agreed on a draft resolution calling for a ceasefire in Syria. After years of violence aimed at President Bashar al-Assad and the Syrian people, the dogs of war in the form of an alphabet soup of Western intelligence-created Frankensteins had been put to heel thanks to the efforts of Russia, Iran, Iraq and Hezbollah.

In May 2013 Hezbollah killed at least 20 members of the Free Syrian Army (FSA) in the Lebanese city of Baalbek. John McCain’s al Qaeda pals had earlier launched rocket attacks on the Lebanese town of Hermel in the Bekaa Valley.

According to the Lebanese National News Agency, simultaneous to the rocket attacks, Israeli warplanes had flown several low-altitude flights over the Bekaa Valley. What a coincidence. Both the Lebanese government and the UN Interim Force in Lebanon condemned the flights as a violation of UN Resolution 1701.

Incursions into Lebanon by these terrorist darlings of the Western media had been on the rise ever since Hezbollah joined forces with the Syrian government to overrun FSA positions throughout the beleaguered nation.

After all of the documented atrocities committed by the FSA, which include the use of sarin gas and cannibalism, one might think that one or two Western journalists would have questioned whether or not we should be backing these thugs, who have now morphed into ISIS.

Yet across the increasingly narrow American political spectrum - from Amy Goodman to Fox News – the only question being asked was “how” we can help them. Now the same repeaters ask only, "how do we destroy them".

American ignorance aside, the Russians graciously decided to save us from ourselves. During the same May 2013 time frame, and for the first time in two decades, Russia sent a squadron of warships into the Eastern Mediterranean. A few days earlier President Vladimir Putin had warned Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu against any further strikes against Syria during a meeting at Putin’s Black Sea residence in Sochi.

Netanyahu had gone there in a last-ditch attempt to head off Russian shipment of advanced S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems to the Assad government. It didn’t work. Soon China was sending advisors into Syria and the Russian were bombing ISIS. The Iranians and Iraqis took care of business on the ground.

NATO was so humiliated that it marched out its little Turkish trojan horse for some anti-Russian provocations, for which Ankara later paid dearly.

This time around looks even worse for the inbreds. The Turks have announced that this time they will back Assad. The Chinese, Russians and Iranians were quick to announce “security guarantees” for Syria. And the desperate and defeated Crown outpost known as Israel and its banker/bloodline bosses have been outed as the creators of political Islam via the Agha Khan Foundation and MI6-funded Wahhabism.

