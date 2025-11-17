What do you get when you combine a ban on social media with a pro-Chinese or pro-Indian socialist government? According to former Indian spy and National Security Guard Lucky Bisht you get a series of CIA-funded “Gen Z” uprisings in Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka.

Former Bangladeshi Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal agrees. On August 5, 2024 Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was overthrown after she refused to allow the US to put a military base in her country. Kamal says the coup was led by Army Chief General Waker-uz-Zaman with help from the CIA.

Shortly after the coup The Daily Star newspaper in Dhaka quoted Sheikh Hasina as saying, “If I allow a certain country to build an airbase in Bangladesh I would have had no problem.” She continued…, “the offer came from a white man…the conspiracies are still on. Like East Timor they will carve out a Christian country taking parts of Bangladesh (Chattogram) and Myanmar with a base in the Bay of Bengal.”

It is no coincidence that the Rohingya “refugee crisis” occurred in this exact region and drove out nearly one million Muslims. It is also not a coincidence that Chevron has an oil monopoly in the Bay of Bengal.

Sheikh Hasina’s father Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was assassinated in 1975 by the CIA. He was a revolutionary nationalist who in 1971 led Bangladesh to independence from Pakistan and the Khan bloodline which came to control that country for the Crown after the 1947 partition of India. Pakistan’s Prime Minister at the time was Ayub Khan.

In January 2025 reports emerged in Sri Lanka that the CIA was fomenting unrest within that country’s military just five days before democratically-elected leftist President Anura Kumara Dissanayake was scheduled to visit China.

Dissanayake’s National People’s Power party swept September 2024 elections after an IMF-orchestrated financial crisis overwhelmed the country in 2019. In 2022 the country defaulted on $8.6 billion in IMF Rothschild loans. India then loaned the country $4 billion to keep the economy from completely crashing.

The debt crisis was precipitated by former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, a Western puppet who privatized Sri Lanka’s economy and gave huge tax breaks to multinational corporations and foreign investors. It was Rajapaksa’s ban on fertilizer exports which brought his government down. Recently the Russians sent a huge shipment of free potash fertilizer to the nation in support of Dissanayake.

“Gen Z” protests in Sri Lanka began in 2022, the same year the country defaulted to the IMF, and continue to this day. At one point protesters stormed Dissanayake’s residence, just as they did Sheik Hasina’s home in Bangladesh. Like the George Soros funded colored revolutions last decade, the protests are being engineered and run through social media.

In Nepal outrage over a September 4, 2025 ban on social media triggered protests that toppled Prime Minister K. P. Sharma Oli within five days—the fastest youth-led regime change on record.

Oli has served as Chairman of the Communist Party (United Marxist-Leninist) since 2014. He was put under house arrest in 2005 following his involvement in the royal coup which saw the assassination of King Gyanendra Shah, ridding Nepal of the Royal House of Gorkha Shah bloodline monarchy control it had suffered under since 1559. A 2006 revolution freed Oli and his Communist Party took power.

Oli had banned social media after unsuccessful attempts to regulate what he called “unregistered foreign platforms”. Retired Indian General G. D. Bakshi said the coup followed the same template as other CIA-funded “colored revolutions” in Eastern Europe and the Middle East.

In recent years Oli had moved closer to China. Nepal occupies an especially strategic piece of real estate, lying between India and China at the roof of the world in the Himalayas. The US has historically sought to keep India and China at war, but the West’s proxy war against against Russia in Ukraine has driven these three nations into an historic alliance.

Shocked by the efficiency of its South Asia successes, the CIA decided to take its “Gen Z” protests worldwide. In October 2025 “Gen Z” protests overthrew Madagascar President Andry Nirina Rajoelina. His sin was questioning the COVID-19 lockdowns and the efficacy of Pfizer’s vaccines.

And just this past week “Gen Z” protests erupted in Peru, Kenya and Mexico. In Peru President José Enrique Jerí Oré was sworn in on October 10, 2025 after genuine leftist protests led by the President’s We Are Peru Party toppled the corrupt government of President Dina Boluarte.

Boluarte aligned herself with the far right in Peru’s Congress and was backed by the military. Under her rule the Peruvian military massacred leftist students at Ayacucho and Juliaca killing at least 30 people.

In Mexico President Claudia Sheinbaum has continued down the socialist path of her predecessor President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, whose Morena Party succeeded the Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD) which descended from the Mexican Socialist Party. The Crown-controlled oligarchy of Mexico favors the PRI which governed Mexico and backed the CIA's drug cartels for decades. The PRD was aligned with the Zapatista revolutionaries. Morena has banned Roundup and GMO seeds, exerted more state control over the energy sector and increased the minimum wage, lifting many Mexicans out of poverty with its socialist policies.

So the next time the Crown mind controllers who own all your television stations (including the “public” ones) instruct you to cheer on a “Gen Z” coup somewhere on plant earth, maybe you could pause just a second before that righteous indignation wells up inside you and explodes into moral outrage.

Dean Henderson is the author of seven books including Big Oil & Their Bankers in the Persian Gulf, Illuminati Agenda 21, Nephilim Crown 5G Apocalypse and Royal Bloodline Wetiko & The Great Remembering.