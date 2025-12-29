On Christmas Day the US Navy launched missiles at alleged Boko Haram positions in northeast Nigeria’s Sokoto region. While the neo-Crusader Trump was able to throw some Holiday red meat to his evangelical base, citing the group’s kidnapping of “Christian school girls”, the reality is that Boko Haram has been used for over two decades by the CIA to destabilize Nigeria- far and away Africa’s largest oil and gas producer.

Shell and British Petroleum began drilling in Nigeria in 1937 as the Shell D'arcy Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria. It was soon discovered that the Niger Delta contained millions of barrels of light sweet crude, the kind they use in aviation fuel. As of 2010 Nigeria was the 5th largest exporter of oil to the US.

Like Venezuela, Nigeria has at times butted heads with the Rothschild/Rockefeller oil cartel. And as with the pretext of “bombing drug boats”, the Four Horsemen of Oil’s CIA mercenaries are in Nigeria using the pretext of “freeing kidnapped Christians” to take control of Nigeria’s oil sector.

In 2007 Julian Assange published a report via Wikileaks alleging that Boko Haram is a CIA creation. The report stated, “The US embassy in Nigeria is a forward operating base for wide and far reaching acts of subversion against Nigeria, which include but not limited to, eavesdropping on Nigerian government communication, financial espionage on leading Nigerians, support and funding of subversive groups and insurgents, sponsoring of divisive propaganda among the disparate groups of Nigeria and the use of visa blackmail to induce and coerce high ranking Nigerians into acting in favor of US interests”.

In December 2011 and Algerian-based CIA wing gave 40 million naira to Boko Haram. The Obama Administration worked through Saudi Arabia to arm the Libyan rebels who overthrew Qaddafi. These thugs then armed both Mali’s ISIS rebels and Boko Haram.

In 2015 Sudanese President Omar Al-Bashir stated that the CIA and Israeli Mossad were backing ISIS and Bok Haram. Al-Bashir was overthrown by the Crown and their agents in 2019, ushering in a wave of instability and genocide funded by the Saudis and the UAE in Sudan which continues to this day.

Dean Henderson is the author of seven books including Big Oil & Their Bankers in the Persian Gulf, Illuminati Agenda 21, Nephilim Crown 5G Apocalypse and Royal Bloodline Wetiko & The Great Remembering