A May 2016 Anti-Corruption Conference in London got off to an ironic and rather rocky start as the Panama Papers burst onto the scene, revealing the extent of the City of London’s involvement in financing global criminal activity.

The City of London – with its lax financial regulations and running a network of offshore tax havens that spans from Vanuatu to Liechtenstein to the Cayman Islands to the Isle of Man – is the nexus of the dirty money that greases the drugs for guns for oil scam.

Stinging from the Panama Papers release, the Rothschild/Windsor inbreds thought they should attempt to fool the world again by having their boy David Cameron play host to an “anti-corruption conference”.

The British Prime Minister himself was found to be a beneficiary of an offshore account listed in the Panama Papers, curiously called the Blairmore investment fund.

Within a span of hours prior to their phony conference, Cameron called Nigeria & Afghanistan “fantastically corrupt” in a conversation with Queen El-Lizard-Birth, whilst the Draco herself was telling the world how “rude” the Chinese leadership was on a recent trip to Buckingham Palace.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, speaking at the conference, said he didn’t want an apology from the racist savage Cameron. Instead, he simply wants the return of $15-25 billion stolen from Nigeria’s state oil company and now being held in British banks.

Buhari went on to aptly describe the corruption as a “hydra-headed monster which does not differentiate between developed and developing countries”.

Indeed the British Crown-controlled banks of HSBC, Standard Chartered, Rothschild and Barclays have always facilitated the flow of dark money. They work in concert with their Swiss cousins Credit Suisse and UBS and the Canadian Rothschild front Bank of Nova Scotia.

What’s important in the Panama Papers is not the thousands of individuals who had accounts at Mossack Fonseca, but the 10 banks that facilitated the entire Ponzi scheme, of which Mossack Fonseca is but a tiny piece.

Anyway, now we know what the cold-blooded savages really think.

Dean Henderson is the author of seven books including Big Oil & Their Bankers in the Persian Gulf, Illuminati Agenda 21, Nephilim Crown 5G Apocalypse and Royal Bloodline Wetiko & The Great Remembering. Subscribe free to his Left Hook column at deanhenderson.substack.com