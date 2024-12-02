On November 27, Western-backed Islamist rebels led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (formerly Jabhat al-Nusra) broke out of their Syrian base of Idlib, briefly capturing the city of Aleppo. Russian and Syrian warplanes bombed rebel positions, while rebel advances were being televised by The White Helmets. Iran’s Foreign Minister Spokesman Esmail Baghaei said on Monday that the US and Israel were coordinating the jihadist offensive.

In early 2018 there were a series of provocations by the City of London bankers in response to the defeat of their ISIS and Jabhat al-Nusra mercenaries in both Iraq and Syria.

First, a Russian Sukhoi-25 was shot down near Idlib, where US and Israeli- backed YPG Kurds are being routed by the Turks. Three days ago a Turkish helicopter was shot down by the YPG near Afrin. Later that same day an Israeli F-16 fighter was shot down by a Syrian anti-aircraft battery.

Around that same time a Russian passenger plane with 71 people on board crashed near Moscow. Though the corporate media swiftly blamed the crash on pilot error, Russian President Vladimir Putin was concerned enough about the crash that he changed a scheduled meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas from Gaza to a Moscow venue.

Russia’s Center for Reconciliation in Syria warned that Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists had brought chlorine containers into the village of Serakab, where they coordinated with the White Helmets to stage a “provocation”, presumably a chemical attack that they can blame on Syria.

In October 2017 the US State Department finally admitted that Al-Nusra Front militants have been using chemical weapons in their terrorist attacks in Syria. Russia’s Defense Ministry noted this acknowledgment, which was linked to a similar provocation in April 2017 in Khan Shaykhun.

As Syria, Russia, Iran, Hezbollah and now Turkey continue to mop up remnants of the City of London’s terror network in Syria, the banksters’ Israeli guard dog is beginning to bark. Defeated by Hezbollah in Lebanon, both al Nusra and their White Helmet handlers have been exposed as just another Mossad intelligence operation.

The difference now is that both Iran and Russia know it.

