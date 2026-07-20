Dean Henderson

Dean Henderson

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Frank Lambert
Jul 20

Wow! This is incredible information about these ruling family dictatorships in the Middle East which the un-United States and much of Europe embraces - for the oil and natural gas, of course. And American military bases, which are now unsafe because Iran is fighting back against the Empire.

Excellent expose, Dean!

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MoreMore
Jul 20

After WW2 the US has served as their private army. If that changes, then we know where the bankers moved their HQs.

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