Kuwait was officially formed in the mid 1920’s under the Sykes-

Picot Agreement. The al-Sabah family has ruled ever since. On advice

from Saudi King Fahd, the al-Sabah clique dissolved Kuwait’s Parliament

in both 1975 and 1986 when opposition to the emir grew too loud. [179]

Kuwait’s parliament is window dressing, since no opposition leaders are

allowed to serve in the Kuwaiti Cabinet. Currently 25% of the cabinet

ministers are al-Sabah family members. Women are not allowed to vote.

Political decisions can be overridden by decree from the emir.

The wealthy bloodline elite who rule Kuwait rely on imported serf

labor to carry out such unseemly tasks as making breakfast or going to the

store. A full 80% of Kuwaiti labor is done by imported workers from poor

Asian countries like Bangladesh, the Philippines and India. These

workers, who make up 63% of the country’s population, are often not

paid. Rape of domestic female servants is commonplace.

The economy of Kuwait is tightly controlled by less than twenty

families. Ruling Sheik Jaber Ahmed al-Sabah, who died in 2006, was

worth $4.8 billion. Like the Saudi Sudeiris, the al-Sabah’s dip into

Kuwaiti government coffers whenever they feel the need. The al-Sabah

clan is infamous for its opulent lifestyle. It is reported that most of

Kuwait’s $6-10 billion in annual oil revenue is spent on luxury items.

Many of the al-Sabah youth have been involved in embarrassing incidents

involving prostitutes, gambling, alcohol and drugs. On one occasion a

nephew of the emir was caught smuggling heroin in France. The New York

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Big Oil & Their Bankers

Times once called Kuwait, “less a country than a family-owned oil

company with a seat at the U.N.”[180]

Another powerful Kuwaiti family is the al-Ghanims, who gained their

great wealth by helping BP and Gulf form the Kuwait Oil Company. In

1945 the al-Ghanims employed half of all Kuwaitis and frequently lent

money to the al-Sabah family. They own Yusuf Ahmed Alghanim & Sons

which in the late 1970’s became the largest overseas distributor for

General Motors. The Al-Ghanims are agents for Isuzu, Holden, Phillips,

Frigidaire, Link Belt Cranes, BP Lubricants, Learjet, Kirby, Hitachi,

Qantas, British Airways, Gulf Air and Air India. By 1990 the al-Ghanim

family was knocking down $400 million a year. In 1975 Kutayba

Alghanim bought Houston-based Kirby Industries. [181] Other powerful

Kuwaiti families are the Behbehanis and the al-Kharafis.

In Qatar the ruling al-Thani family has intermarried throughout the

population to consolidate its power. In June 1995 King Sheikh Khalifa bin

Hamad al-Thani was vacationing in Switzerland when his Cambridgeeducated

son Hamad seized the reins of power. Despite junior’s moves

towards democracy, such as the launching of Al Jazeera television and a

decree allowing women to vote, many in the Gulf saw the takeover as a

CIA palace coup, since the elder al-Thani was a corrupt alcoholic and had

become an embarrassment to Washington. [182]

Qatar sits atop the second largest natural gas reserves (900 trillion

cubic feet) in the world after Russia. Soon the US established Camp

Snoopy on the outskirts of Doha and was positioning fighter jets at two

Qatari air bases — As Sayliyah and Al Udeid. In November 2001 Qatar

played host to the annual meeting of the World Trade Organization amidst

a Doha building spree that included a Starbucks, a McDonalds and a

Kentucky Fried Chicken.

The al-Thani monarchs rule by decree and serve as sales agents for

many multinational corporations, including BMW and International

Harvester. They run several Western franchise operations in Qatar

including Ramada Hotels. Another family close to the al-Thanis which

wields considerable power in Qatar is the Darwish family. They represent

Austin, Pirelli, Union Carbide, Phillips, Dunlop, GE, Hobart, Volkswagon,

Audi and Fiat. The Almana family is also influential, representing Peugeot

and other multinationals.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is a conglomeration of seven

different emirates which the British granted independence in 1971. UAE

Prime Minister Sheik Rasid bin Said al-Maktoum is a member of the ruling

al-Maktoum monarchy. His estimated net worth is $4 billion. His four

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Dean Henderson

sons hold the offices of Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance &

Industry, Minister of Defense and Commander of Dubai Defense Forces.

Two of them are also billionaires. [183]

The al-Nahiyan family rules the UAE emirate of Abu Dhabi. Sheik

Zayed bin Sultan al-Nahiyan became the biggest shareholder in BCCI,

which served as paymaster for CIA operations around the world during the

1980’s. Later al-Nahiyan launched Flying Dolphin Airlines, cited by the

UN as having ferried “contraband” from Afghanistan, while smuggling

weapons in defiance of a UN arms embargo to African hot spots like Sierre

Leone.

In Bahrain, long an important British outpost and home to the

Chevron Texaco-owned Bahrain Petroleum Company, Sheik Isa bin

Salman al-Khalifa and his clan preside over the oil kitty. Al-Khalifa was

an investor in George W. Bush’s Harken Energy, which was awarded an

unprecedented offshore oil concession in Bahrain waters just before the

Gulf War broke out. Saudi Arabian merchant families hold sway over

much of the remainder of the Bahrain economy. The Dhahran-based

Kanoo family is especially prominent.

The Kanoos represent Exxon Mobil, BP Amoco, Norwich Union

Insurance, Holland Persian Gulf Lines and Royal Nedlloyd Lines. Their

forte is shipping so they ship crude for all of the Four Horsemen, calling

mainly at the Port of Bahrain and the giant Saudi Ras Tanura refinery,

which was built by Bechtel in the mid-1940’s. The Kanoos recently added

the Kuwaiti Shipping Company to their empire. Another important family

in Bahrain is the Almoayyeds. Bahrain is home to the US 5th Fleet and

serves as an important offshore banking center for J.P. Morgan Chase,

Citigroup and other global mega-banks who specialize in recycling

petrodollars. Not coincidentally, a large percentage of Saudi crude is

refined in Bahrain under the watchful eye of the US 5th Fleet and the

international bankers.

Oman is ruled by the al-Qaboos family. The country enjoys

particularly close relations with Britain and the US, hosting major US

military bases and frequent joint US/British military exercises. The

National Bank of Oman was owned by BCCI and it, in turn, owned a big

chunk of BCCI stock. The bank served as a conduit through which GCC

sheiks funded CIA covert operations. Sheik al-Qaboos, Oman’s monarch,

was given a valuable piece of property near the Port of Karachi in Pakistan

as payback for his support of the CIA’s decade-long war in Afghanistan,

then handed it over to the US Navy. Exxon Mobil has a huge presence in

Oman. In 1990, 28% of the company’s US-bound crude came from Oman.

Dean Henderson is the author of seven books: Big Oil & Their Bankers in the Persian Gulf, Illuminati Agenda 21, Nephilim Crown 5G Apocalypse, The Federal Reserve Cartel, Stickin’ it to the Matrix, The Grateful Unrich and Royal Bloodline Wetiko & The Great Remembering.