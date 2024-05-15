Excerpted from my book Royal Bloodline Wetiko & The Great Remembering: Chapter 6: The City of London

The Phoenicians knew a thing or two about shipbuilding, but between 1512 and 1915 the trade boomed and concentrated on the Thames River in and near the City of London. To this day, there is a livery company in the City of London known as the Worshipful Company of Shipwrights.

The Romans had already settled in this area in the 1st Century. Londinium, also called Roman London, was established in 47 AD. Viking invasions were frequent and the city was badly damaged. But in 886, the King of the Anglo-Saxons, Alfred the Great, renamed it Lundenburg, thus marking the launch of the City of London.

The Scandinavians also knew a thing or two about shipbuilding and inhabited a rugged and easily defensible coastline. In 1016, Cnut the Great took the City over for the Danish and Norwegian royals. For a time Cnut was king of all three fiefdoms, but by 1066, the Normans weighed in. Their invasion of England was led by the Duke of Normandy, who later became known as William the Conqueror.

Eventually, Norwegian King Harald’s forces were defeated. From 1066 until his death in 1087, William was king of England. William descended from the royal Rollo bloodline. They were Vikings who had occupied Normandy for a time. Many other bloodline families had converged in Normandy, including the Hapsburg, Bourbon, Anjou, and Plantagenet dynasties, as well as

the nearby northern Italian banking families. There was a period of interbreeding between these already closely related bloodlines prior to the Norman Invasion.

Interestingly this region, of what is now southern France and northern Spain, holds by far the world’s majority of people with Rh-Negative blood. The other people who have this type are the royal bloodlines. And now these “blue bloods” would make the City of London their new global power center.

Also known as The Square Mile, the City of London is administered not by a democratic government, but by the City of London Corporation. Not officially part of either London or the United Kingdom the “City”, as it is often referred to, is essentially a corporation. It sits next to Canary Wharf, which is London’s central business district.

In 1215, King John of England signed Magna Carta Libertatum. Disguised as a charter of freedom, the Magna Carta was nullified, watered down, and then used by the Crown to extort taxes from their subjects. In the end, most of it was scrubbed from British statute books. But what the original document actually represented was a series of agreements between the Crown and the barons and the landed gentry of the region. It had nothing to do with expanding the rights of the people.

The Magna Carta was signed on Lombard Street, named for the Venetian Lombard banking family, in the City of London. It states clearly that “the City of London shall have/enjoy its ancient liberties”.

In the same way the papal bulls had given the bloodlines moral cover, the Magna Carta codified ancient political and economic “liberties”, making the City sovereign (just as monarchies are sovereign) from the interference or regulation of any government. Interestingly, there are no known records as to when the City of London Corporation was chartered.

The City is ruled by Freemen – an honor bestowed on certain unelected citizens. To become a City Alderman, one has to first be a Freemen. Freemason Lodges are omnipresent in the City, with most large banks having their own lodges. These banks also get to vote and the largest banks get the most votes. The City is ruled by a Lord Mayor who is the official head of the City of London Corporation. Until November 11, 2022, that was Vincent Keaveny, a member of the Knights Hospitaller, which is now known as the Order of St. John.

Just as in Cairo and Rome, the City and its Crown commanders experienced the occasional worker uprising against their hegemony. In 1381, rebels seized the City and occupied the Tower of London, which William the Conqueror had erected. Their leader, Wat Tyler, was killed in a battle that included Lord Mayor William Walworth. Again in 1450, rebel forces seized the City in what became known as the Jack Cade rebellion.

After falling out with the Catholic Church and bloodline migration towards northern Europe, much of the ill-gotten wealth of the Knights Templar ended up in Scotland. The Union of the Crowns in 1603 resulted in the official launch of the United Kingdom. The House of Plantagenet had become the House of Tudor. The rise of King James I ushered in the House of Stuart. They were all cousins, and with the Union of Crowns, they now ruled England, Scotland, Whales, and Ireland as the United Kingdom.

Drawing upon ancient Lakota culture to remind us who we are, Henderson sees a great remembering unfolding which makes this royal bloodline very nervous.

