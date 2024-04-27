Excerpted from my book, Royal Bloodline Wetiko & The Great Remembering, Chapter 1: Crazy Horse.

A massive stone carving of Tȟašúŋke Witkó points south over the Black Hills (Paha Sapa) of western South Dakota towards the place that his people had thrived, gone to battle, and died fighting Crown-funded invaders drunk with the discovery of gold.

Crazy Horse told his Lakota family that he would return to them in stone. Thanks to Polish sculptor Korczak Ziolkowski, who was commissioned by Lakota elder Henry Standing Bear to carve the image of Crazy Horse into a chunk of Paha Sapa granite, he has. I stood just inches away from his giant stone lips on one of the last days of September 2020. And I listened.

These words emerged from that very sentient rock.

“Be strong. Be brave. Be quiet.”

Crazy Horse came into the world in 1840 as swarms of wetiko settlers tumbled west like weeds, intoxicated with Crown-inspired nightmares of conquest, land ownership, materialism, and expediency.

Although he was killed while still a young man by a US Army soldier in 1877 at Fort Robinson, Nebraska, Crazy Horse remains a legend. He knew exactly what he was trying to stop and he didn’t need any Crown-funded history books to inform him on the matter.

As John Neihardt noted in Black Elk Speaks, Crazy Horse was “...a queer man and would go about the village without noticing people or saying anything. In his own tipi he would joke, and when he was on the warpath with a small party, he would joke to make his warriors feel good. But around the village he hardly ever noticed anybody, except little children. All the Lakota like to dance and sing; but he never joined a dance, and they say nobody ever heard him sing. But everybody liked him, and they would do anything he wanted or go anywhere he said.”

The US government had been busy crafting treaties, using the “Queen’s English” to trick Native Americans across the continent into relinquishing their land. When that failed there were always mercenary Indian killers like Daniel Boone, Kit Carson, and Davy Crockett to be deployed. By using these types of “irregular scouts” the US government, in cahoots with the Crown's corporate appendages, could absolve themselves of the genocide.

The inter-mountain West was the last bastion of Native people living naturally in what is now the United States. The Shoshone, Arapaho, Cheyenne, Crow and Sioux occupied this land which encompassed parts of Wyoming, North and South Dakota, Montana, Colorado and Utah. It was not until around the time of Tȟašúŋke Witkó's birth that the colonial invaders reached this last sanctuary for indigenous people in North America.

These tribes had gotten word of the ongoing genocide working its way from both the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans. They were thus more leery and more militant than their coastal cousins in their attitudes towards the Wašíču. Still, like the real human beings they were, the tribes desired peace. In 1868, they signed the Treaty of Fort Laramie.

This granted the tribes a huge swath of territory bordered to the north and east by the Missouri River, to the south by the North Platte River and to the west by the Tongue River. Included in this area, the treaty granted the Lakota Sioux people the Paha Sapa of western South Dakota and eastern Wyoming.

But in 1874 an expedition led by General George Armstrong Custer discovered gold in the Black Hills. Two years later in 1876 the Congressional forked tongues in Washington signed the misnamed Indian Appropriations Bill, which, without the consent of the Lakota, revoked the Fort Laramie Treaty promise of the Paha Sapa in favor of the Crown's Homestake gold mining interests, controlled by the San Francisco-based Hearst family.

One-hundred fifty-six Lakota signed the Treaty, including important leaders such as Sitting Bull, Red Cloud, and American Horse. Crazy Horse had refused to sign. He never trusted the Wašíču and instead chose the fight them at every turn. His bravery and record of military victories against the US Army earned him the name Ogle Tanka Un or “shirt-wearer” among his people. This made him the de facto military leader of the Lakota.

On December 21, 1866, Crazy Horse led an ambush on US troops at the base of the Big Horn Mountains in Wyoming. All eighty-one soldiers were killed in what was the worst defeat for Washington since the Indian Wars began. It became known as the Fetterman Massacre.

On June 17, 1876 Crazy Horse led 1,500 Lakota and Northern Cheyenne warriors in a surprise attack on 1,000 US Cavalry troops under the command of General George Crook in what became known as the Battle of the Rosebud. The attack delayed Crook's arrival at Little Big Horn where his troops were to join those led by General George Armstrong Custer.

One week late, as Custer's 7th Cavalry attacked a Lakota/Cheyenne encampment at Little Big Horn in eastern Montana, Crazy Horse exhorted his fellow warriors into battle crying, Hóka-héy! (onward towards the danger). It is a good day to die!” He led a group of Lakota fighters who flanked Custer's troops and delivered the only major victory ever recorded by the Native American resistance against Uncle Sam's Army.

Frustrated by the stubborn success of Crazy Horse, the Army invited him to Fort Robinson in western Nebraska for negotiations. He arrived there in good faith on May 5, 1877. Four months later negotiations broke down and he was placed under arrest. Refusing to be jailed, he resisted by pulling a knife. A soldier stuck a bayonet in his back and Crazy Horse was dead.

Though the location of his grave has been kept secret, I am told he is buried in the South Dakota Badlands. He was one of the bravest men to ever walk this earth. And his words to me in September 2020 at the Crazy Horse Monument south of Hill City were clear. “Be strong. Be brave. Be quiet”.

Of those three revelations the one that stood out the most was the last. As to the first two, I had spent the better part of these past decades confronting the evil that has transformed our beautiful natural world into a slave plantation. My research progressed from corporations to banks to families to the Nephilim Crown/City of London. The order in which my six previous books were written reflects a honing in on the exact identity of the parasite that feeds off of us and hoards that which Wakan Tanka made for all of us.

Still alive and well after assassination attempts, perpetual surveillance and most recently, a banishment from the Crown's internet operation; I was feeling pretty good in the bravery department.

We had sold our Missouri Ozarks farm in November 2019 and moved to the Paha Sapa stronghold just before the Crown’s COVID-19 (Covert Identification 2019) military operation began. Here we focused on hiking, swimming, and exercise of the non-work type. I had gained ten pounds, found a good chiropractor to straighten my overworked skeleton and now feel as fit as I have in years. So I was feeling that the strength aspect was moving along quite nicely. But what of the quiet?

How can one win a war against evil by staying quiet? I had been under the impression that all revolutions were messy, noisy, chaotic affairs. I have always tended to side with the more militant approach to taking down these parasites.

But beneath the surface and upon deeper reflection, even a battle-hardened revolutionary must stay calm and grounded, especially in the midst of the battle. In the end, these are the very characteristics of the royal bloodline we are fighting. They are clinically insane, or wetiko, as the Arapaho say.

So, in a very real sense, in order to depose them we must remain rational, calm, and quiet. A lesson that nature provides us every day if we live in the real world rather than the hurried virtual world that the Crown is currently working overtime to subject us to. Sure, there is the occasional tornado, hurricane, or tropical downpour, but in general, things in nature move at a very slow and methodical pace.

For me, that lesson as to the nature of reality is provided daily by a very special cat.

ROYAL BLOODLINE WETIKO & THE GREAT REMEMBERING

In his seventh book, Dean Henderson tracks the royal Anunnaki bloodline from Sumeria through Babylon, Egypt, and Rome to their current power base in the City of London and deconstructs their methodology to keep humans enslaved and isolated during this relatively brief period of human history. Drawing upon ancient Lakota culture to remind us who we are, Henderson sees a great remembering unfolding which makes this royal bloodline very nervous.

Share

Books by Dean Henderson

Dean Henderson is the author of seven books, including, Big Oil & Their Bankers in the Persian Gulf, Illuminati Agenda 21, Nephilim Crown 5G Apocalypse and Royal Bloodline Wetiko & The Great Remembering. Subscribe free to his Left Hook column at deanhenderson.substack.com