Excerpted from my book Royal Bloodline Wetiko & The Great Remembering: Chapter 17: The Bloodline Take Down of America: Part II

The Eurodollar market began in the early 1960s when Eastern European pro-Soviet governments wanted to be able to hold US dollar accounts at Western European banks. But it really exploded in the 1980s when President Ronald Reagan’s deregulation frenzy allowed US corporations to hold their assets in overseas Eurodollar accounts. This disappeared into the even less regulated City of London/Bank of England-controlled offshore banking network, amidst a swirl of oil, guns, and drug money.

During the Bush and Clinton years the bloodline made yet more progress in bringing their American military gendarme to heel. The Bush family are blood relatives to the Windsor clan that currently occupies Buckingham Palace. Clinton, who some researchers believe is the illegitimate son of former Arkansas Governor Winthrop Rockefeller, was a Rhodes Scholar.

Clinton’s now-deceased patron, Cecil Rhodes, had written that the aim of his last will and testament was, “to establish a trust, to and for the establishment and promotion and development of a secret society, the true aim and object whereof shall be the extension of British rule throughout the world...and the ultimate recovery of the United States of America as an integral part of the British Empire.”

Clinton and the Bushes further deregulated the Crown’s cartels. Many corporations, having already stashed their Eurodollars in City of London offshore tax havens like Panama and Bermuda, now used those havens to dodge corporate taxes, robbing the United States of much needed revenue that it needed to upgrade its decaying infrastructure.

Clinton repealed the Glass-Steagal Act, which had been put into place following the Great Depression after Congressional hearings had revealed that Goldman Sachs and the other Crown banks had caused it. It separated commercial banking from investment banking.

The Bushes pushed laws making bankruptcy more difficult for the average person while exempting pharmaceutical firms from liability for vaccine injuries and allowing telecommunications giants to plow forward with their deadly 5G agenda. Both came to the rescue of British Petroleum when their oil interests in Iraq were threatened.

These three Crown agent Presidents passed a slew of “free trade agreements” that allowed the cartels to set up more manufacturing companies in countries with cheap labor. These included the General Agreement on Trade and Tariffs (GATT), the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), and the Central American Free Trade Agreement (CAFTA).

These corporate windfall deals were to be arbitrated by an overarching World Trade Organization (WTO), which was well-staffed with cartel CEOs. Its current Director-General, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, was Chairman of the Board for the Bill Gates-funded Global Vaccine Alliance (GAVI). She was also a director at the old opium laundry Standard Chartered PLC and was the Crown’s censorship lynch pin at Twitter.

It was during this time that the Crown’s deindustrialization takedown of their United States Corporation military gendarme reached its crescendo. Key to the new silent Pax Britannica was to limit the power of any particular national government. When German engineering threatened Crown hegemony, the Crown marched out WWI and WWII to knock the German economy down. Now they wanted to use this same tactic to limit the power of the US government.

The lizard brain operates under contract law and it was during the Bush I and II and Clinton administrations that a swarm of Crown-controlled contractors got their talons into a shrinking US government that was privatizing even its military. British Prime Minister, Tony Blair, passed laws granting the City of London yet more power. The biggest of these City contractors is SERCO.

