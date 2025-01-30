In April 2018 Russia’s UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia summed up the main reason why the US, UK and France had launched a new round of airstrikes on Syria the previous night.

“Do you want to bomb this country back to the stone age? A country which was one of the most developed in the Middle East just a few years ago. We notice the United States refuses to help rebuild the areas where fighting has ended”, said Nebenzia.

Conveniently, the airstrikes occurred just before a team of investigators from the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) was due to reach Douma to determine whether the alleged sarin gas attack by the government had actually taken place.

Caught in another lie – this one again yet again just as Syrian and Russian forces had routed Crown-sponsored Daesh terrorists in Eastern Ghouta – the psychopaths chose to unleash over 100 missile strikes, mostly at heavily-populated Damascus.

In addition, the missile strikes allow the bankers’ Jihadi mercenaries to regroup after being pounded by Syrian, Russian and Turkish airstrikes for months.

According to Russian military sources, Syrian forces were able to intercept 71 out of the 103 missiles that were launched. But their lie was temporarily contained and more Syrian infrastructure was systematically destroyed.

Now let’s talk about the bigger Syrian lie. A Russian general told RT that there is proof that the UK and not Assad’s government was behind the well-orchestrated and completely staged “gas attacks” in Douma.

Yes, you read that right, he said the UK. Not the US, not Israel, not Saudi Arabia, but the UK. Those of you familiar with my writing know that I am constantly pointing my finger at the City of London for the lies, deception, and wars which dominate the headlines of their propaganda rags.

The lies are so constant that it is difficult for most people to sort out. But it seems the Russians are beginning to understand this biggest lie of all - that somehow the US-UK “special relationship” features the US as senior partner.

It’s just the opposite. The Crown-controlled City of London calls the shots.

Even the anti-war left’s constant portrayal of Tony Blair as a poodle of George Bush was a well-placed lie. Bush was, in fact, playing the usual role of any US President- a well-compensated bulldog protecting his Freemason higher-ups in the Crown and their City of London banking lair.

The pattern is always the same.

The Crown’s MI6 creates the pretext - whether tales of yellowcake uranium in Iraq which led to the US invasion, the Skripal “poisoning” in Salisbury (https://dean-henderson.local/russian-deaths-an-mi6-false-flag/) or the White Helmet (https://hendersonlefthook.wordpress.com/2018/02/13/city-of-londons-white-helmets-exposed-in-syria/) claims of sarin gas in Syria.

Once the Crown’s pretext is executed (often using Israeli Mossad cutouts), their US bulldog is set upon the target – always a socialist like Assad, who has spent his life exposing this biggest lie. The last thing the Crown wants to see is a good relationship between the US and Russia. This would knock out their lucrative arms, oil and drug trades and relegate the UK to expendable status.

The US is and always has been a Hessianized mercenary force for this City of London-based Rothschild-led banking cartel. We have accrued a $24 trillion debt, a bad reputation and thousands of dead (largely poor, brown, or black) young US soldiers protecting these scumbags.

With Assad now ousted and the Crown’s Islamist Frankensteins now in control of Syria, it’s high time the whole world fully comprehends this biggest of lies. Until we do, there will be constant pretexts and lies leading to yet more debt, death and destruction. When we do, it all ends and American Revolutionaries who fought these bastards 250 years ago can rest easier in the knowledge that victory has been truly achieved.

