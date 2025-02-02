The 2016 release of The Panama Papers by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) sparked a geopolitical firestorm. The single-source 2.6 terabyte leak from Panamanian firm Mossack Fonseca contained more than 11 million records involving client drug money laundering and tax evasion.

While the corporate media used the information to attack political enemies of the Rothschild-led international banking cartel such as Russian President Vladimir Putin, deceased Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi (neither of whom are even listed in the Papers), Chinese President Xi Jinping and bankster-jailing Icelandic Prime Minister Sigmundur Davíð Gunnlaugsson, the more interesting clientele flew below the “press-titute” radar.

These included Pakistan President Nawaz Sharif, Saudi King Salman, United Arab Emirates (UAE) & Abu Dhabi President Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, former Emir of Qatar Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, and both acting and former prime ministers of Iraq, Moldova, Georgia, Ukraine, Jordan, Qatar – all of whom are puppets of the Rothschild-led City of London banksters.

The late father of British Prime Minister David Cameron was also listed.

Panama has historically been well-utilized by the international bankers and their Western intelligence gendarmes as a nexus where guns, drugs and oil money are washed into fresh greenbacks. The Israeli Mossad (rhymes with Mossack) has a large presence in this cesspool, while the US dollar is quite conveniently the currency of Panama.

Mossack Fonseca was launched in 1986 by London School of Economics graduate Ramon Fonseca and German-born Jürgen Mossack, who also spent time working in London’s banking circles.

Mossack’s father was a member of Hitler’s Waffen-SS who fled to Panama, where he later offered to spy on Cuba for the CIA. Until very recently Fonseca had been a top advisor to Panamanian President Juan Carlos Varela.

Mossack served on Conarex – the Panama branch of the Crown-controlled Royal Institute of International Affairs (RIIF) from 2009-2014. The US branch is the Council on Foreign Relations.

Both were members of the fair-skinned Panamanian elite which have historically served British Crown/Rothschild interests.

The conspicuous presence of Gulf monarchs and Ukrainian fascists in The Panama Papers is only upstaged by the yet more interesting names of the top ten intermediary banks which Mossack Fonseca worked through to set up these shadow offshore accounts.

The ten banks which facilitated this criminal network are as follows:

(1 Experta Corporate & Trust Services, a Luxembourg-based entity spun off in 2002 from Banque Internationale a Luxembourg S.A. Luxembourg is known as the place even Swiss bankers hide their money, as its financial transparency laws are among the most opaque in the world.

(2 Banque J. Safra Sarasin Luxembourg S.A.. The Safra family are old-line Lebanese Zionists close to Henry Kissinger. They own the dirty American Express laundromat.

(3 Credit Suisse Channel Islands Ltd., which financed the looting of Russia in 1998 and which some have listed as the main source of ISIS funding.

(4 HSBC Private Bank (Monaco) S.A.

(5 HSBC Private Bank (Swiss) S.A.

(6 UBS AG, (Union Bank of Switzerland), the bank which bought Enron for $0 at auction after it tanked, it’s dossier of crimes burned when WTC 7 was brought down.

(7 Coutts & Co. Trustees (Jersey) Ltd., which is the private repository for the immense fortune of the House of Windsor.

(8 Societe Generale Bank & Trust Luxembourg, a branch of this Rothschild-controlled French behemoth – one of the world’s largest banks.

(9 Landsbanki Luxembourg S.A., liquidated in 1993, leaving unsuspecting depositors in the lurch and implicating Luxembourg banking regulators’ mafia connections.

(10 Rothschild Trust Guernsey Ltd.

Dean Henderson is the author of seven books, including, Big Oil & Their Bankers in the Persian Gulf, Illuminati Agenda 21, Nephilim Crown 5G Apocalypse and Royal Bloodline Wetiko & The Great Remembering.