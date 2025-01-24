The May 2018 announcement by Crown agent/Rothschild debtor Donald Trump that the US would pull out of the Iran nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) was a disappointment for Iranian and American people alike, who share a strong historical and cultural affinity. Both of these revolutionary nations have been targeted by the medieval City of London cult for destruction.

The pullout was a victory for the City of London, its Israeli & Saudi surrogates and their Crown agents who have seized control of the US government via Senior Executive Services. Their neocon Chatham House Project for a New American Century (PNAC) blueprint marches on, nourished by the steady loss of US blood, treasure and credibility.

Post-911 the US was pulled into a series of unwinnable wars in Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Libya & Yemen by presidential advisors loyal to the Crown. America has gained nothing. But the City of London has in each case fed at the trough of war-related government contracts financed by American debt to that same Crown.

Through its Crown agent SERCO, the City has obtained billions in US government contracts from USAID and other State & Defense Department entities. These contracts are only available in war zones. SERCO is able to do this because of Crown agents operating inside of the US government through a City of London program known as Senior Executive Services (SES).

SERCO used to be known as Radio Corporation of America or RCA. RCA had assumed control of the assets of the Marconi Wireless Corporation, which developed the first transatlantic communications in 1897. RCA then exclusively developed this technology for the US Air Force.

The following is a short excerpt from my book, Big Oil & Their Bankers in the Persian Gulf, Chapter 9: The Texas Oil Mafia: The Marcello Oil Mob

In a 1973 interview published in the Atlantic Monthly, ex-President Lyndon Johnson hinted at a conspiracy behind the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, pointing to a “Murder Incorporated” which operated out of the Caribbean. Johnson was referring to Permindex (Permanent Industrial Exhibitions), an assassination bureau run by the Special Operations Executive (SOE) of the City of London’s MI6 intelligence service.

Permindex was funded by the Canadian Bronfman family and the wealthy Polish Solidarist Radziwill family. Permindex leader, MI6 SOE Colonel Sir William “Intrepid” Stephenson, had earlier deployed the Meyer Lansky syndicate and helped rehabilitate Lucky Luciano. SOE Colonel Louis Mortimer Bloomfield was an OSS veteran and Bronfman liaison who chaired Permindex since its 1958 founding in Montreal and Geneva. SOE and Permindex insider General Julius Klein ran guns to the murderous Haganah when the Zionists seized Israel from the Palestinians. He now “handles” Buffalo mob boss Max Fischer and Carl Lindner at United Brands.

Other SOE members included David Sarnoff, whose RCA conglomerate at that time formed the core of the US National Security Agency; and Walter Sheridan, who provided intelligence to Resorts International and fugitive financier Robert Vesco. Donald Trump bought Resorts International from the Crosby family for $79 million in 1987, then sold it to Merv Griffin a year later in a very curious arrangement. This marks the time when Donald Trump became a Crown agent.

General Electric later bought RCA and SERCO was spun off to two British Knights (Crown agents). Crown-controlled GE owns a big chunk of Lockheed Martin, the world’s biggest defense contractor, which operates America’s largest intelligence network on behalf of the City of London. GE built nearly every nuclear power plant in the world.

The most familiar member of the Crown’s SOE was Colonel Clay Shaw- whose son of same name later became a Florida Congressman serving on a House Narcotics Task force. Shaw was an OSS veteran who later became Director of the New Orleans International Trade Mart, the US subsidiary of Permindex. The World Trade Center was likely also a Permindex asset. Shaw was indicted in 1969 for his role in the Kennedy assassination by New Orleans attorney Jim Garrison. During the trial seventeen key prosecution witnesses died and Garrison became the target of a smear campaign.

According to Dope Inc., Shaw served under Crown agent Stephenson for twenty years starting in WWII, where he had been OSS liaison to Winston Churchill. SOE operatives infiltrated the FBI and formed Division Five, a British intelligence Fifth Column which was headed by Bloomfield. Both Bloomfield and Shaw were present at a series of meetings in Montego Bay, Jamaica in 1963. The meetings were held at the Tyndall Compound, built by Sir William Stephenson to serve British intelligence interests in the Caribbean after WWII.

Stephenson had launched BRINCO, an energy exploration firm financed Crown-controlled Rio Tinto. Currently the Crown has set up URENCO to smuggle US-mined uranium out of the US.

Crown agent Stephenson moved to Jamaica in 1949 and set up the British-American-Canadian Corporation with financing from UK merchant banking giant Hambros. It was Stephenson who helped Allen Dulles stash the Hitler and Goebell trusts in Swiss bank accounts after WWII. Now he presided over the Montego Bay meetings where, according to many Kennedy assassination researchers, the JFK hit was planned.

Those present at the meetings included Ferenc Nagy, a WWII cabinet minister in the pro-Hitler Horthy government of Hungary, who later became Hungarian Prime Minister; Georgio Mantello, a Romanian emigre who served as Italian dictator Benito Mussolini’s Trade Minister; Paul Raigorodsky, a Russian Solidarity leader; and Jean de Menil, an old money European aristocrat and Russian president of Schlumberger, the giant oil industry service provider and frequent CIA arms conduit based in Houma, LA. [382]

All present at Tyndall were executives of Permindex, whose board members included Trump confidant Roy Cohn, who was also former general counsel to Sen. Joe McCarthy; Montreal crime boss Joe Bonanno; Mussolini Agriculture Minister Count Gutierrez de Spadafora of the Italian House of Savoy; Hapsburg and Wittelsbach family banker Hans Seligman of Basel; Carlo d’Amelio, Rome attorney for the Houses of Savoy and Pallavicini; King Farouk of Egypt’s uncle Munir Chourbagi; and Giuseppe Zigiotti, head of the Italian Fascist Association for Militia Arms. Permindex was a front for Nazi International.

The Crown was also responsible for the 911 terror attack of America.

In the weeks before the 911 attacks on America, certain floors of the the World Trade Center towers were systematically closed door for “maintenance”, centered around the elevators. The security firm “protecting” the Twin Towers was Securacom, which has since changed its name to Stratesec. Securacom was run by Marvin Bush, then-President George W. Bush’s younger brother.

Marvin Bush also sat on the board at HCC Insurance Holdings until

November 2002. That company carried some of the insurance on the WTC.

Brother Jeb - Governor of Florida – had declared a state of emergency in his state one week prior to 911. He personally escorted the alleged hijackers' flight

school documents to Washington, DC very shortly after the attacks.

It seems obvious that Securacom had shut down those WTC floors, so that the buildings’ elevator shafts could be wired up with thermite explosives, residue of which was found all around the crime scene after the perfectly controlled demolitions has been accomplished.

Securacom also had security contracts for United Airlines and Dulles International Airport, and for Los Alamos Laboratories, when there had been a number of security breaches, likely connected to URENCO uranium smuggling. The firm is financially backed by a Kuwaiti-American investment firm known as KuwAm.

Current Stratesec clients include the US Army, US Navy, US Air Force and Department of Justice. They carry a Blanket Purchase Agreement with the GSA- meaning no other company can compete for these security contracts.

According to David Icke’s bombshell book Children of the Matrix,

Securacom is a subsidiary of Crown Agency- a British Crown entity which

Icke says also owns the Aga Khan Foundation. Khan founded the modern

Muslim Brotherhood and is spiritual torch-bearer for political Islam - from which groups like ISIS, al Qaeda and the Taliban take their cues.

This important fact means the Crown was behind the 911 attacks. It also means our military is being “secured” by the City of London.

The withdrawal from JCPOA by Crown Agent Trump paved the way for the next domino in the PNAC Chatham House-generated blueprint to be attacked – namely Iran. Americans, Iranians and all citizens of the world must become aware of the real force behind this steady stream of insanity before we will be able to stop it. And that force is Freemason-lodged in the City of London.

Let’s hope that Trump 2.0 has also awakened to this fact. The Deep State is the Crown. There is some reason for hope. Among the hundreds of executive orders Trump signed on Day 1 were one to reveal all classified documents regarding the JFK, RFK and MLK assassinations and one to end Senior Executive Services.

Now he needs to make peace with Iran.

Dean Henderson is the author of seven books, including, Big Oil & Their Bankers in the Persian Gulf, Illuminati Agenda 21, Nephilim Crown 5G Apocalypse and Royal Bloodline Wetiko & The Great Remembering. Subscribe free to his Left Hook column at deanhenderson.substack.com