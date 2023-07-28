Listen Here: Broadcast on 2022 7-15 Glitch In The Code Podcast with Richard Willett covers the Crown Nephilim & Attacking the Head of the Serpent

This week I welcome author Dean Henderson to the show. Dean is the author of the excellent 'Crown Nephilim 5G Apocalypse' which blows the lid off the Crown Entities and Annunaki Bloodlines that currently control our planet, and therefore humanity itself.

Grab and pad and pen as Dean takes you through the lineage and geographical movements of this truly viral bloodline from the creation of Human Beings by the Annunaki, to the hybrids of humanity and The Fallen Angels to the modern day Crown Nephilim who continue to keep humanity as a 'slave race' to this very day.

This will all stop once we decide to say NO and push back. This interbreeding bloodline cult have hidden our true identity from us and amid the madness of Covid 1984 it is now time to push them back into the shadows.....It is time for us to collectively go for the head of the serpent.