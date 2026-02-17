Dean Henderson

The Outlaw
2d

Yes and as an early internet user and somewhat known in the area, we used the 1st iteration. of Google which was called something else. There was a contest to suggest a name for the new search engine. We also used Magellan which we now find was written by (for) Ghislane Maxwells sister and was another new "search engine". The Maxwells have been around for a very long time.

Also, there is a particle accelerator like C.E.R.N. BENEATH Stanford University---I had an opportunity to tour it---elevator way down and shown a huge circular Tube Like structure told it was a 17 mile long circle of elongated circle----Bright orange in color as I recall and about 12 feet around, maybe more--it was quite large like a huge tree.

Urs
2d

Just great to read your contributions and books Dean!

