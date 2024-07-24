Dean and Richie discuss current events and take a whack at the global oligarchy. As usual, today’s show covers a myriad of topics, but focuses on the twists and turns in the 2024 US Presidential Election.

Richie Allen is the host of one of the best independent radio shows on the air today. The BBG can be heard daily broadcasting The Richie Allen Show from the Great City of Salford, UK. Listen to the Richie Allen Show live!

EPISODE DESCRIPTION

Richie is joined by Dean Henderson and Gerald Celente. Today's show is a deep dive into all the issues surrounding this November's US election. To discuss the big stories, Richie welcomes two heavyweight geopolitical analysts to the show.

Dean’s interview starts at roughly 21:00 minutes into the broadcast after a ripping monologue by Richie! Don’t miss it!

Dean Henderson | 2024 US Presidential Election | The Richie Allen Show

Showlink: https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/richieallen/episodes/2024-07-24T10_20_58-07_00

