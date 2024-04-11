Dean Henderson | The Crown, 5G & Total Control | The Jeff Rense Program
Dean and Jeff discuss current events and take a whack at the global oligarchy.
Many thanks to our good friend, Jeff Rense at RenseRadio. Listen Live Daily!
showlink: https://mediaarchives.gsradio.net/rense/http/MP3Download/Oct2019/i3P34c/rense_102519_hr1.mp3
Dean Henderson is the author of seven books, including, Big Oil & Their Bankers in the Persian Gulf, Illuminati Agenda 21, Nephilim Crown 5G Apocalypse and Royal Bloodline Wetiko & The Great Remembering. Subscribe free to his Left Hook column at deanhenderson.substack.com
4 years later and look where we are. More enslaved, if that’s even a word