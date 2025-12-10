Click the link below to listen to Regis and I discuss current events and take a whack at the global oligarchy. Our topics include AI: Artificial Ignorance, the arrival of 3I/ATLAS and the Hopi Blue Kachina Prophecy that surrounds it, and so much more.

You can find more great videos by Regis Tremblay: Dateline: News & Conversation at Bitchute, YouTube, and Rumble.

Episode Description

Dean Henderson joined me to discuss the current situation in the world in light of ancient, indigenous peoples’ beliefs…



The Hopi Indians in Northern Arizona believe in the Hopi Blue Kachina Prophecy which is part of Hopi traditional teachings about a coming period of purification and world renewal. It is often referred to as a sign of the end of the current world (the Fourth World) and the transition into the Fifth World…



Dean argues that only those who have maintained their humanity, their connection with the Great Spirit, the Creator, and their connection with the Earth and all its creatures, will emerge into the Fifth World.



After purification, the Fifth World will be marked by: Balance, Spiritual awareness. and Reconnection with the Creator and Nature.



Whose to say the “original peoples” were uncivilized savages? When one looks at what we humans are doing to each other and to Mother Earth, it seems pretty clear who the uncivilized savages are.

Click the link below to listen.

Dean Henderson | Artificial Ignorance | Regis Tremblay

Show Link: https://www.bitchute.com/video/CEchWkYT55cZ/

Books by Dean Henderson

Dean Henderson is the author of seven books: Big Oil & Their Bankers in the Persian Gulf, Illuminati Agenda 21, Nephilim Crown 5G Apocalypse, Royal Bloodline Wetiko & The Great Remembering, The Federal Reserve Cartel and The Grateful Unrich. Subscribe free to his Left Hook column at deanhenderson.substack.com