Dean Henderson speaks with Paul Seils of STOP 5G Global on 5G about Surveillance, SERCO, BAE (British Aerospace) & Extinction Rebellion as Controlled Opposition.
Dean Henderson is the author of seven books, including, Big Oil & Their Bankers in the Persian Gulf, Illuminati Agenda 21, Nephilim Crown 5G Apocalypse and Royal Bloodline Wetiko & The Great Remembering. Subscribe free to his Left Hook column at deanhenderson.substack.com
Why removing smart meters is the first "tick" we need to extract on our way to being plugged into Mother Nature.
Here's a toolkit I created for resources for people around the world:
Thanks Dean, I would have never even heard of Serco if it weren't for you.
SERCO are responsible for targeting people here in the UK inside their homes, outside their homes... in their cars.. wherever they go. Its taken me 5 years to get to the bottom of it all. They are utilising the EMF frequencies together with military grade equipment to target people & their pets in some cases . Side effects from being hit 24/7 range from mild to debilitating. They seem to derive a lot of pleasure from the deviant sexual voyeuristic torture aspects of what this equipment is capable of...
Do you know anything about this?
I will go into details about what I know soon on my page. I'm doing a university degree here in the UK as a very mature student to try to get a way to expose what I know.