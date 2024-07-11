Dean and Sarah Westall discuss current events and take a whack at the global oligarchy. Topics include the Bloodline Families, the Annunaki, Nephilim, Hapsburgs, Sumeria, Egypt, Babylon, the City of London, and much more.

Political analyst and author, Dean Henderson, joins the program to discuss his deep research into the bloodline families that have controlled the world, according to Henderson, since the times of ancient Sumeria. He explains the connects in old transcripts including the dead sea scrolls, the Sumerian tablets, and the Bible. He connects ancient history to modern day.

Dean Henderson | Bloodline Family Control | The Sarah Westall Show

ShowLink: https://sarahwestall.com/bloodline-family-control-traced-from-ancient-sumeria-to-present-day-w-dean-henderson/

Dean Henderson is the author of seven books, including, Big Oil & Their Bankers in the Persian Gulf, Illuminati Agenda 21, Nephilim Crown 5G Apocalypse and Royal Bloodline Wetiko & The Great Remembering. Subscribe free to his Left Hook column at deanhenderson.substack.com