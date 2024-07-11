Dean and Sarah Westall discuss current events and take a whack at the global oligarchy. Topics include the Bloodline Families, the Annunaki, Nephilim, Hapsburgs, Sumeria, Egypt, Babylon, the City of London, and much more.
EPISODE DESCRIPTION
Political analyst and author, Dean Henderson, joins the program to discuss his deep research into the bloodline families that have controlled the world, according to Henderson, since the times of ancient Sumeria. He explains the connects in old transcripts including the dead sea scrolls, the Sumerian tablets, and the Bible. He connects ancient history to modern day.
Dean Henderson | Bloodline Family Control | The Sarah Westall Show
Dean Henderson is the author of seven books, including, Big Oil & Their Bankers in the Persian Gulf, Illuminati Agenda 21, Nephilim Crown 5G Apocalypse and Royal Bloodline Wetiko & The Great Remembering. Subscribe free to his Left Hook column at deanhenderson.substack.com
Stewart Swerdlow's Blue Blood, True Blood: Conflict and Creation. The Luciferians maintain a mix of 50/50 of reptilian and human DNA. Any more reptilian and they can't maintain their human form. That's the reason they hybridized boars and human DNA to make pigs--to maintain their human form. Also the reason they drink human blood and eat humans. Our creator therefore commanded that his people not drink any blood or eat pork. If Hebrews didn't eat pork, there would be no reason to raise pigs, and the Luciferians couldn't live among them or rule over them without shape-shifting (the last part is my theory).
https://inscribedonthebelievingmind.blog/2022/05/07/swerdlow-blue-blood-true-blood/
Radu Cinamar has pubished the best available information about mankind's origins in Forgotten Genesis. This is supported by Schlemmer's The Only Planet of Choice and The Laws of One, among others.
"God's helpers, who created mankind: Sirians, Pleiadians, Arcturians" https://dianabarahona.substack.com/p/gods-helpers-who-created-mankind
"God's helpers, the Sirians - part 2" https://dianabarahona.substack.com/p/gods-helpers-the-sirians-part-2
"The Moon is a Repurposed Space Ship" https://dianabarahona.substack.com/p/the-moon-is-a-repurposed-space-ship
"Nibiru: The Lord of the Harvest is here" https://dianabarahona.substack.com/p/nibiru?
"Who Are the Anunnaki?" https://inscribedonthebelievingmind.blog/2022/06/15/who-are-the-anunnaki/
"The Anunnaki, Luciferians and Slavery" https://dianabarahona.substack.com/p/the-anunnaki-the-luciferians-and