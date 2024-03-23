Dean and Jeff discuss current events and take a whack at the global oligarchy. Topics include the national guard called out for solar eclipse, Russia, Ukraine and the theater massacre, update on Israeli war on Gaza, and the bloodlines behind it all.
Check out more from Jeff Rense at Alt News or listen to the Jeff Rense Program live daily.
Click the link below to listen to this broadcast.
Dean Henderson | Closer To Calamity | Jeff Rense Program
showlink: https://mediaarchives.gsradio.net/rense/http/MP3Download/Mar2024/U7W99Q/rense_032224_hr1.mp3
Dean Henderson is the author of seven books, including, Big Oil & Their Bankers in the Persian Gulf, Illuminati Agenda 21, Nephilim Crown 5G Apocalypse and Royal Bloodline Wetiko & The Great Remembering. Subscribe free to his Left Hook column at deanhenderson.substack.com
Dean Henderson | Closer To Calamity | Jeff Rense Program
Not to "luckier" but to Lucifer
There's a chasm of qualitative differences between khazarian believers who sacrifice to luckier-- and the Jewish people who believe or used to believe in Yahweh, in my opinion.
Weren't the ancient Khazarians worshippers of Molech where they burned their children as burnt offerings or holocaùsts in the Molech statue?
Big difference, like night and day.
And didn't the Balfour Declaration anticipate (or plan for) or set up the current battle by renegging on British promises at the time to the Palestinians, and by artificially dividing the peoples of the Middle East so they would fight each other (and not the British Empire at the time)?