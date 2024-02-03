Dean and Jeff discuss current events and take a whack at the global oligarchy. Topics include artificial intelligence, fallen angels and the nephilim crown.
Many thanks to our good friend, Jeff Rense at RenseRadio. Listen Live Daily!
Click the link below to listen to this broadcast.
Dean Henderson | End Times For Who? | The Jeff Rense Program
showlink: https://mediaarchives.gsradio.net/rense/http/MP3Download/Jun2019/w4L71T/rense_062819_hr1.mp3
Dean Henderson is the author of seven books, including, Big Oil & Their Bankers in the Persian Gulf, Illuminati Agenda 21, Nephilim Crown 5G Apocalypse and Royal Bloodline Wetiko & The Great Remembering. Subscribe free to his Left Hook column at deanhenderson.substack.com
Dean Henderson | End Times For Who? | The Jeff Rense Program
The SOLUTION to the nation’s debt crisis is for the nation to take back ownership of its monetary system through a new National Bank with a new National Credit System.
A SOVEREIGN NATION DOES NOT NEED TO BORROW OTHER PEOPLE’S MONEY IN ORDER TO PAY FOR THE PRODUCTS IT CONSUMES AND SERVICES IT PROVIDES.
The “GREAT LIE” from history is that a Nation’s wealth is measured by the quantity of precious metals (gold and silver) that it owns, and that the value of their precious metals is the collateral to backup their debt.
Alexander Hamilton dispelled this lie when our Nation was founded:
“The intrinsic wealth of a nation is to be measured, not by the abundance of the precious metals contained in it, but by the quantity of the productions of its labor and industry.”
I would re-phrase Hamilton’s quote by saying,
“The value of a sovereign Nation’s money is determined by the quantity and quality of the goods and services it produces.”
Another “Great Lie” is that a nation needs credit.
How would a Nation’s New Monetary System with a New National Bank actually function?
A NEW MONETARY SYSTEM WITH A NEW NATIONAL BANK
https://open.substack.com/pub/william3n4z2/p/a-new-monetary-system-with-a-new?r=1kb28q&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web
So how do “We the People” defeat “THEM?”
The first step in returning “Power to the People” is by taking back control over the money supply and instituting a National Bank with a National Credit System.
“THEIR” Central Bank/Federal Reserve System was created with the simple scam trickery of deluding “We the People” into thinking that our government needs to borrow other people’s money in order to buy the products that the government consumes and pay for the services that the government provides.
The Banksters devised a gimmick where the Treasury Department creates Treasury Bonds “OUT OF THIN AIR” and PAYS interest to the buyers of those bonds. Then the Bastards slyly got the government to pass a Constitutional Amendment authorizing the government to collect Income Taxes so that there would always be a steady stream of tax revenue from which to pay the interest on all of the bond debt.
“We the People” can easily turn the tables on the Bankster Bastards by taking away their control over the money supply and their perpetual source of revenue from the interest they collect on the Treasury Bonds they fabricated and own.
THE SOLUTION:
Instead of the government creating Treasury Bonds “OUT OF THIN AIR” and PAYING Interest to the buyers of those bonds, the government creates Loans “OUT OF THIN AIR” and COLLECTS Interest from the borrowers of those loans.
A New Monetary System with A New National Bank
A Nation’s Monetary System could be, and should be, this simple…..
A Nation’s money is owned by the citizens of the Nation.
The value of a Nation’s money is determined by the productivity (labor) of the Nation’s citizenry as expressed in the quantity and quality of the goods and services produced by the Nation’s citizenry.
Alexander Hamilton’s wise words should be fully grasped: “The intrinsic wealth of a nation is to be measured, not by the abundance of the precious metals contained in it, but by the quantity of the productions of its labor and industry.”
https://americansystemnow.com/nations-must-study-alexander-hamiltons-principles-of-political-economy/
A Nation’s Treasury Department adds money to a Nation’s economy through a National Bank.
A Nation’s Treasury Department subtracts money from a Nation’s economy through tax collection, i.e. Internal Revenue Service.
A National Bank manages the Nation’s money supply.
Loans increase a Nation’s money supply.
Loan repayment and taxes decrease a Nation’s money supply.
Loan interest rates control how quickly a Nation’s money supply will increase.
Tax rates control how quickly a Nation’s money supply will decrease.
A National Bank is owned by a Nation’s citizens and therefore the interest received from loans will never be siphoned off as profits to any private owner.
Only independent sovereign nations can establish a National Bank to manage the Nation’s money.
The National Bank is subordinate to the Nation’s Treasury Department.
The National Bank does not sell ownership rights to the Bank to citizens using stocks or bonds.
The National Bank is forbidden from buying and owning and trading assets, including stocks, bonds, and mortgages, both domestic and foreign.
The National Bank of an independent sovereign Nation does not need investors to buy National Bank stock and/or bonds in order for the National Bank to then loan that money to borrowers.
Only the National Bank is authorized to create money by making loans to citizens and businesses, to Federal Government Agencies, and to State and Local Government Agencies.
National Bank Branches will be located in each Postal District throughout the nation.
National Bank Branches will manage loans:
Issuing, setting interest rates, evaluating applicant’s loan needs and applicant’s capability to repay their loan’s interest and principal.
Loan Types:
Monthly Revolving Credit Card:
The higher the monthly credit card limit, the higher the interest rate.
Transportation Vehicle Loan:
The more expensive the vehicle, the higher the interest rate.
Home Mortgage Loan:
The more expensive the home, the higher the interest rate.
Personal Loan:
The higher the loan amount, the higher the interest rate.
Business Loan for Business Expenses:
The higher the loan amount, the higher the interest rate.
New Business Start-Up Loan:
The higher the loan amount, the higher the interest rate. A maximum loan amount will be determined based upon risk of success or failure of the New Business. New Businesses can seek loans from non-Bank investment lenders.
Federal Government Agencies:
The National Bank will issue loans to Federal Government Agencies that will be repaid from Federal property and sales taxes, and tariffs.
State and Local Governments Agencies:
The National Bank will issue loans to State and Local Government Agencies that will be repaid from State and Local property and sales taxes.
Loans and taxes can only be paid in Bank money.
There shall be no Federal, State, and Local income taxes (personal and business). There shall only be Federal, State, and Local property and sales (consumption) taxes.
Only the Federal Government can levy tariffs.
Loan interest rates and tax rates are modified to control the money supply, and thereby inflation.
Government agencies contract goods and services from citizens and businesses and other government agencies.
Federal, State and Local Government agencies submit budget requests to their governing elected representatives. Budget requests will either be approved, denied, or modified by the governing elected representatives. Approved budget requests are recorded in a national database that National Bank managers can search to confirm loan applications from Federal, State and Local Government agencies.
Welfare is a no-interest non-repayable loan (gift) to citizens based upon their poverty.
Welfare recipients have to agree to a contract with the National Bank requiring the welfare recipient to change their detrimental and self-destructive lifestyle behaviors and habits, fulfill training goals, and fulfill minimum employment requirements.
Only independent sovereign nations can control their own money supply by creating money out of “thin air” and then loaning their money to borrowers. Individual citizens can control their personal money supply (wealth) by loaning (investing) their personal accumulated money supply (wealth) to borrowers, domestic and foreign.
You’re definitely NOT a historian!
More like a tabloid gossip columnist.
The Jekyll Island Club is in GEORGIA, not South Carolina!
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=jekyll+island+club+resort&t=h_&ia=web