Author and geopolitical commentator Dean Henderson joins Richie to chat about his explosive new book; "Nephilim Crown 5G Apocalypse." Nephilim Crown 5G Apocalypse is an indictment of the computer revolution as simply the latest mechanism through which the royal bloodline families seek to control humanity. The roll out of their well-tested battlefield weapons system known as 5G represents the pinnacle in their use of electromagnetic frequencies to literally remote control what these feudalists have for 8,000 years seen as their human herd. Since their intervention in Sumeria, these hybrid fallen angel Nephilim have usurped, steered and plundered all of Creation as self-appointed god/kings. The coming 5G apocalypse represents an opportunity for a great unveiling – the Greek meaning of “apocalypse” – of not only their nefarious 5G deception, but of the fraudulent Nephilim Crown itself.

Richie Allen has been a great friend and ardent supporter for many years. He is a fantastic host of one of the best independent radio shows on the air today! The BBG can be heard daily broadcasting The Richie Allen Show from the Great City of Salford, UK. Listen to the Richie Allen Show live!

Dean’s interview starts at roughly 1:10 minutes into the broadcast.

Dean Henderson | Everything You Thought You Knew Is A Lie | The Richie Allen Show

Dean Henderson is the author of seven books, including, Big Oil & Their Bankers in the Persian Gulf, Illuminati Agenda 21, Nephilim Crown 5G Apocalypse and Royal Bloodline Wetiko & The Great Remembering. Subscribe free to his Left Hook column at deanhenderson.substack.com

