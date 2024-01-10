Dean and Regis discuss current events and take a whack at the global oligarchy. Topics include the US funding gridlock on Ukrainian war, Jeffrey Sachs', the fake left, George Soros and the truth behind Tucker Carlson’s axing at Fox News, and much more.

For more great interviews by Regis Tremblay, check out his Bitchute Channel Dateline: News & Conversation.

Episode Description

Dean and Regis discuss the gridlock in U.S. Congress over funding for Ukraine, Israel, and border protection; What happened to the U.S. Left?; Who is George Soros?" The globalists are paranoid and worried. Dean thinks Tucker Carlson has been converted. We also discussed Jeffrey Sachs' sordid past and legacy in Russia. Jeffrey Sachs - Goldman Sachs Really?

Dean Henderson | Fake Left & Tucker's Conversion | Regis Tremblay

showlinks:

https://rumble.com/v461pii-fake-u.s.-fake-left-tuckers-conversion-the-truth-about-jeffrey-sachs-past.html

https://www.bitchute.com/video/uc1KBvCogoKD/

Dean Henderson is the author of seven books, including, Big Oil & Their Bankers in the Persian Gulf, Illuminati Agenda 21, Nephilim Crown 5G Apocalypse and Royal Bloodline Wetiko & The Great Remembering. Subscribe free to his Left Hook column at deanhenderson.substack.com

