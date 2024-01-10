Dean and Regis discuss current events and take a whack at the global oligarchy. Topics include the US funding gridlock on Ukrainian war, Jeffrey Sachs', the fake left, George Soros and the truth behind Tucker Carlson’s axing at Fox News, and much more.
Episode Description
Dean and Regis discuss the gridlock in U.S. Congress over funding for Ukraine, Israel, and border protection; What happened to the U.S. Left?; Who is George Soros?" The globalists are paranoid and worried. Dean thinks Tucker Carlson has been converted. We also discussed Jeffrey Sachs' sordid past and legacy in Russia. Jeffrey Sachs - Goldman Sachs Really?
Click below to listen:
Dean Henderson is the author of seven books, including, Big Oil & Their Bankers in the Persian Gulf, Illuminati Agenda 21, Nephilim Crown 5G Apocalypse and Royal Bloodline Wetiko & The Great Remembering. Subscribe free to his Left Hook column at deanhenderson.substack.com
Just listened! Excellent!
Almost all these people discussed are gatekeepers.
From what? Where the control emanates.
Ananarki hybred beings. The offspring are these bloodlines. They are chess grandmasters using AI. At least3 moves ahead. They control the game.They observe, make moves, and because they have the billionaires as pawns, the money controls and ultimately the violence apparatus, they will stay moves ahead.
My observation for last 40 years when I asked myself, why doesn’t the right things happen in politics? Now I think I understand. Understanding aliens came here and are controlling the masses by multiple vectors using money primarily. Once the controlled demolition of banking occurs we go digital along with brics-plus. The “token” is the agreed upon fixed centerpiece to trade various digital denominations with/through. Makes perfect sense. Brics plus creates the dualism they want. Don’t fall for it!
Thanks - just anther asshole stinking up the place:)
Hi Dean, just heard you on the Richie Allen show. Dont forget Dr. Daniels. Keep her remedy handy. EMR strengthens parasites. Much Love