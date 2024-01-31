EPISODE DESCRIPTION

Richie is joined by the author and journalist Dean Henderson.

Dean's articles have appeared on Infowarscom, SavetheMales.ca, Globalresearch.ca, DavidIcke.com, ZeroHedge.com and NakedCapitalism.com, among many other websites. His print articles have appeared in Multinational Monitor, In These Times, Paranoia and numerous other journals. He also appears regularly as a political analyst for Iran’s Press TV, RT News, Russian Channel 1, The Syria Times, Rense Radio, Tactical Talk with Zain Khan and The Richie Allen Show. Dean discusses Bilderberg, The City of London influence on geopolitics, Judaism Vs Zionism and more.

Plus: Richie talks about Hasbara, Israel's propaganda wing, how it thrives on social media and how it is destroying free speech. Support YOUR Show by donating at www.richieallen.co.uk

Richie Allen has been a great friend and ardent supporter for many years. He is a fantastic host of one of the best independent radio shows on the air today! The BBG can be heard daily broadcasting The Richie Allen Show from the Great City of Salford, UK. Listen to the Richie Allen Show live!

Dean’s interview starts at roughly 38:00 minutes into the broadcast.

Dean Henderson | Focus On The Feudalists | The Richie Allen Show

Podcast Page Link: https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/richieallen/episodes/2019-06-06T11_48_32-07_00

Dean Henderson is the author of seven books, including, Big Oil & Their Bankers in the Persian Gulf, Illuminati Agenda 21, Nephilim Crown 5G Apocalypse and Royal Bloodline Wetiko & The Great Remembering. Subscribe free to his Left Hook column at deanhenderson.substack.com

