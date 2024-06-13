Dean and Caroline Mailloux from Lux Média take a weekly whack at the global oligarchy. They discuss the War in Gaza, the Covid Scam, Illuminati bloodlines, the Fourth Industrial Revolution, and much more.

This interview got Lux Média banned from YouTube for a week…

Click the link below to listen (English):

Dean Henderson | Illuminati Bloodlines | Lux Média

ShowLink: https://luxmedia.info/emissions/dean-henderson-illuminati-bloodlines

Dean Henderson is the author of seven books, including, Big Oil & Their Bankers in the Persian Gulf, Illuminati Agenda 21, Nephilim Crown 5G Apocalypse and Royal Bloodline Wetiko & The Great Remembering. Subscribe free to his Left Hook column at deanhenderson.substack.com