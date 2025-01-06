Dean and Regis discuss current events and take a whack at the global oligarchy. Topics include Ukraine, Greater Israel, World Domination, Dehumanization and much more!

You can find more great videos by Regis Tremblay: Dateline: News & Conversation at Bitchute, YouTube, and Rumble.

Episode Description

Dean Henderson joins me for conversation of most importance and that is almost universally avoided. In this episode we focus on Khazar, Ashkenazi Jews, Israel and the project for Greater Israel. Dean Henderson says what many cannot face.

Click any of the links or images below to watch:

Dean Henderson | Khazaria and Greater Israel | Regis Tremblay

Showlink: https://regist.substack.com/%20p/khazaria-ashkenazi-jews-the-talmud

Share

Books by Dean Henderson

Dean Henderson is the author of seven books, including, Big Oil & Their Bankers in the Persian Gulf, Illuminati Agenda 21, Nephilim Crown 5G Apocalypse and Royal Bloodline Wetiko & The Great Remembering. Subscribe free to his Left Hook column at deanhenderson.substack.com