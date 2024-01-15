Dean and Patrick Timpone have an incredible 2.5 hour discussion discuss current events and take a whack at the global oligarchy. One Radio Network

Dean covers many topics including the Federal Reserve Bank, “The Crown” and fleshes out the who and why behind this force, the Rothschild Family/Dynasty, Digital Currency Group and everything blockchain, the Vatican and the Vatican Bank on the London Gold Fix, the history on Iraq and how that got supercharged by the Neocons in D.C, and the CIA, MI6, and 5G. The Boys are creating a “Hive Mind” where all the little worker bees think alike… Beyond Orwellian.