Dean and Patrick Timpone have an incredible 2.5 hour discussion discuss current events and take a whack at the global oligarchy. One Radio Network
Dean covers many topics including the Federal Reserve Bank, “The Crown” and fleshes out the who and why behind this force, the Rothschild Family/Dynasty, Digital Currency Group and everything blockchain, the Vatican and the Vatican Bank on the London Gold Fix, the history on Iraq and how that got supercharged by the Neocons in D.C, and the CIA, MI6, and 5G. The Boys are creating a “Hive Mind” where all the little worker bees think alike… Beyond Orwellian.
showlink: https://oneradionetwork.com/all-shows/dean-henderson-the-fed-where-the-bodies-are-buried-and-the-feds-5g-blockchain-enslavement-plan-april-17-2019/
Dean Henderson is the author of seven books, including, Big Oil & Their Bankers in the Persian Gulf, Illuminati Agenda 21, Nephilim Crown 5G Apocalypse and Royal Bloodline Wetiko & The Great Remembering. Subscribe free to his Left Hook column at deanhenderson.substack.com
Love the historical factual take on Deans research. I agree about the bankers may be non-human however they may be genetically part human with reptilian; possibly, as they are considered cannibalistic eating humans, especially babies (and reptiles live long). My research also shows Sumerian to Babylon to Egypt to Rome, to England...with sources from Michael Tsarion, Ralph Ellis, Billy Carson, Robert Edward Grant, Michael McKibben with American Intelligence Media, Kerry Cassidy, and Ossar...more...
Their study includes the cuneiform tablets. The Radhanites Bankers with their Knights protectors. The bankers were kicked out of every nation they resided in; so of course they hid their true identity in history and made laws not to discriminate against their cloak of being Jewish religion but are not. They covered the fact that they were the gypsies, the pirates/Polynesia, the Pharaohs beginning with Ahmoses if I have it correct. They invented all the viruses to kill, (Rockefeller controlled) destroy the human race.
Yes, Leader technology, Michael McKibben says Harvard past President Larry Summers through their common patent attorney stole his Facebook invention who had contracted with the military.
SERCO and Hillary Clinton was exposed by Field McConnell whose sister came up with Serco and compliant with Hillary.
Pilgrims Society Radhanites run the British Crown and SERCO.
Trump, General Patton, Cyrus, are connected in my research. Great men.