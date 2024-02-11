Dean Henderson | Nephilim Reality Inversion | The Jeff Rense Program
Left Hook Archives 2019 7-27
Dean and Jeff discuss current events and take a whack at the global oligarchy. Topics include the Green Revolution, Mind Control, DARPA, the Nephilim Crown, Fallen Angels and much more.
Many thanks to our good friend, Jeff Rense at RenseRadio. Listen Live Daily!
Click the link below to listen to this broadcast.
Dean Henderson | Nephilim Reality Inversion | The Jeff Rense Program
showlink: https://mediaarchives.gsradio.net/rense/http/MP3Download/July2019/C4L1f8/rense_072619_hr1.mp3
Dean Henderson is the author of seven books, including, Big Oil & Their Bankers in the Persian Gulf, Illuminati Agenda 21, Nephilim Crown 5G Apocalypse and Royal Bloodline Wetiko & The Great Remembering. Subscribe free to his Left Hook column at deanhenderson.substack.com
Dean Henderson | Nephilim Reality Inversion | The Jeff Rense Program
Dean along the lines of a recent substack of yours - Updated 7: Notes from Dystopia, Transhumanist Manifesto from Hell, Biosensors, WBAN, IEEE 802.15.6, BCI’s, Brain Initiative mechanisms, AI, 5G-7G, Wireless Tissue Engineering, Religion of Scientism, Bioweapons, What they don’t tell you about being a human antenna - http://mcmartinreports.com/2023/07/13/scattered-notes-dystopia-transhumanist-manifesto-from-hell-religion-of-scientism-what-they-dont-tell-you/
Thanks Laura!