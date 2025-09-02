Regis and I discuss current events and take another whack at the global oligarchy. Topics include the Gaza genocide, Venezuela and Maduro, the Russia Ukraine war, happenings in the middle east, MAGA, Trump, the Epstein Files and as always, much more.

Another in-depth conversation with my friend, Dean Henderson. We agreed that we are on a trajectory to war over Ukraine. Who knows if the Middle East will blow up? There is hope with Putin in Beijing for four days, and 27 presidents and PMs also in China for the SCO meeting, the largest ever. They represent a changing of the guard. Dean says people have to wake up, get out there in the streets. The Epstein “thing” is not going away and has many MAGA folks and others who voted for Trump, waking up. It’s the royal bloodlines, the City of London, and evil players like the Rothschilds and Rockefellers who have been playing us for a long time, but those bloodlines go back 8,000 years. He’s the author of 7 books which you can find on Amazon.com. Highly recommend having a look.

