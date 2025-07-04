A fourth of July special interview with my old friend, Richie Allen, discussing current events and taking a whack at the global oligarchy.

Richie Allen is the host of one of the best independent radio shows on the air today. The BBG can be heard daily broadcasting The Richie Allen Show from the Great City of Salford, UK. Listen to the Richie Allen Show live!

EPISODE DESCRIPTION

Richie is joined by Dean Henderson, a truly great friend of the show. Dean is a broadcast journalist and author. His books focus on the hidden history of the global power structure, the secret networks and societies, the royal families and the banking families/cartels. Dean believes there is evidence that around 8,500 years ago, our world was visited by a non-human race who enslaved humanity and that this changed the course of our evolution. Using current events for context, Dean explains how these entities are still manipulating humanity and herding us towards transhumanism through global technocracy.

Click any of the links below to listen to this interview. Dean’s interview starts at roughly 42:00 minutes into the broadcast, but do listen to the whole show - you’ll love listening to Richie.

Dean Henderson | Oligarchy Out of the Closet | Richie Allen Show

Showlink: https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/richieallen/episodes/2025-07-03T11_25_54-07_00

Books by Dean Henderson

Dean Henderson is the author of seven books: Big Oil & Their Bankers in the Persian Gulf, Illuminati Agenda 21, Nephilim Crown 5G Apocalypse, Royal Bloodline Wetiko & The Great Remembering, The Federal Reserve Cartel and The Grateful Unrich. Subscribe free to his Left Hook column at deanhenderson.substack.com