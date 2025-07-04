Dean Henderson

Dean Henderson

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
sue's avatar
sue
1h

Always a pleasure to hear you, dear man. I look forward to the time (soon) when ... With love to you and the missus, from the uk.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
colton woodruff's avatar
colton woodruff
13h

Purple Tree Herbs you say?

Your shit’s fucked up homey.

Clearly you have never even begun to do anything research.

Get better herbs or something.

peace

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dean Henderson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture