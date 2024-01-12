Dean and Richie discuss current events and take a whack at the global oligarchy. Topics include the War in Gaza, illegal settlements, the 5G depopulation agenda, the Military Industrial Complex, and the truth about so-called communism.

Richie Allen is the host of one of the best independent radio shows on the air today and has been supporting my work since 2013. The BBG can be heard daily broadcasting The Richie Allen Show from the “Great City of Salford, UK”. Listen to the Richie Allen Show live!

Dean Henderson is a geopolitical commentator, broadcaster and author. On today's show, Dean discusses the genocide in Gaza, how it can be stopped, why violent resistance is justified, the coming fall of the US Empire and much more.

Dean’s interview starts at roughly 58:00 minutes into the broadcast.

Dean Henderson | Pick A Side | The Richie Allen Show

https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/richieallen/episodes/2024-01-10T10_21_55-08_00

Dean Henderson is the author of seven books, including, Big Oil & Their Bankers in the Persian Gulf, Illuminati Agenda 21, Nephilim Crown 5G Apocalypse and Royal Bloodline Wetiko & The Great Remembering. Subscribe free to his Left Hook column at deanhenderson.substack.com

