Dean and Regis discuss current events and take a whack at the global oligarchy. Topics include Covid, Ukraine and Gaza, followed by the Anunnaki, Nephilim Crown, Native American teachings and much more!

Everything happening today is all going according to plan, a very old plan. But, who’s plan? Dean Henderson and I discuss what it is and who’s behind it…

