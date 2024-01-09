Dean Henderson | Queen Lizzy's SERCO Killer | The Jeff Rense Program
Dean and Jeff discuss current events and take a whack at the global oligarchy. Topics include Agenda 21, deplatforming journalists, 5G, General Electric, Queen Elizabeth, RCA, SERCO and much more.
showlink: https://mediaarchives.gsradio.net/rense/http/MP3Download/Mar2019/n0Sj38/rense_032219_hr1.mp3
Dean Henderson is the author of seven books, including, Big Oil & Their Bankers in the Persian Gulf, Illuminati Agenda 21, Nephilim Crown 5G Apocalypse and Royal Bloodline Wetiko & The Great Remembering. Subscribe free to his Left Hook column at deanhenderson.substack.com
Dean, I like listening to you because you have the appropriate "timbre" that it makes sense to have as things we see today play out. We know there is a mass genocide or extinction you could say going on. How can we just go on as if everything is peachy knowing this? But most of the population don't know they are being targeted. However we must not be overwhelmed by it - because we ARE the power, we have simply handed it over to the invaders. In our numbers much more powerful. In my view what we need to do is get the numbers. It is a numbers game as much as an attitude. The people who work in the military are betraying us, same with police and government workers. They are also betraying themselves and their loved ones because what they are working for is not only nefarious but it opens us up to the gates of a hellstrom on earth. Just because they don't see it doesn't mean life is peachy as they think. We know they are under a spell. So it begins with those of us who do know. What are we doing together? Pretty much nothing. Sure there are talks and there are projects going but all of us freedom seekers are virtually on our own. When really we are the ones that have to demonstrate a new way of being, because leaving it to the ones who are still sleeping will only send us into hell with them. A group I am in is working on an exciting project that will enable activists to travel the country for free by plane. This would enable us to speak to people all over the country. Does this interest you? We start with things we CAN do and we don't concentrate on the things we cannot do. We are human and that is our treasure. We are here to break the spell. Anyone who is interested in helping us make this travel real, please voice an interest. It is going to take us and our voluntary work to make the new paradigm to get us out of this trap. Using banker's money will only keep us snared. There is more than one way to skin a mango. We can be free of this prison as soon as we decide to be. Know we have power and exercise it!
Jeff Rense... wow, ain't heard that voice in fifteen years. I used to listen to and read Rense back then when I was still trying to track down the names of those plotting alongside the Rockefellers and Rothschilds but there were so many people looking in the wrong direction in those days I sorta switched off. All too distracting. Minutemen and so on.
Then Alex Jones started making accurate predictions and, evetually, Tucker Carlson hit the scene, and I tuned back in to the US resistance to see how they had caught up. My old enemies the Christian Zionists had split and many were seeing through the centuries-old lies and exposing the entire NWO/WEF/UN/Israel global imperialism thing. Two names came to the fore: Stew Peters and Mike Adams. One name survived from the early naughties, Joe Mercola, who probaly saved a million lives when he exposed the sickness industry mafia and Big Pharma, earning him the title "America's Enemy Number One". In fact, that is a title any man should be proud of. He is even famous here in Australia.
Anyway, it seems you guys and the US resistance are converging onto the same battleground of truth, which is great to see. But if I can give you guys the teensiest tap on the shoulder: you have mis-identified the City of London. The Royals do not run the City of London. The City of London runs the Royals and everybody else in the British Empire which, by the way, was run by the City of London, including the British East India Company. And, yup, all this was started by good old Nathanial Rothschild, star son of Mayer Amschell Rothschild. This goes back to 1815.
Their intel/enforcement wing is MI6, which in concert with your CIA, delivered a coup d'etat on Australia in 1975 and we have been run by those psychos ever since.... hence my intense interest. Cheers, Tony