Dean and Regis discuss current events and take a whack at the global oligarchy. Topics include Donald Trump’s “Gaza Riviera”, the Rothschilds, Israel, and much more…
Episode Description
Dean Henderson joins me to discuss the rest of the story behind Trump’s outrageous desire to annex Palestine.
Dean Henderson is the author of seven books: Big Oil & Their Bankers in the Persian Gulf, Illuminati Agenda 21, Nephilim Crown 5G Apocalypse, Royal Bloodline Wetiko & The Great Remembering, The Federal Reserve Cartel and The Grateful Unrich. Subscribe free to his Left Hook column at deanhenderson.substack.com
Just wondering exactly where the 2,000 pound bombs that Trump just sent to Israel come into the intended beachfront redevelopment along the Gaza coast, or the evacuation of the Palestinian refugees to other nations when Trump 'cleans it out'.
I think the only 'cleaning' Trump really intrends is by enabling the bombing of the remnants of the refugees huddled in their tent cities into oblivion especially if a few Israeli agent Hamas pop off a few bottle rockets from right inside the tent cities to 'justify' such a response by Israel.
I very seriously think the Hamas leaders got the Manchurian Candidate mind control treatment when they were held in captivity years ago by Israel and experienced having their heads completely hijacked to serve a totally different agenda.
Trump in one recorded speech clearly stated that over half of the Palestinians in Gaza "are gone", obviously his euphemism for 'dead' since none of the original 2.3 million there have escaped or been evacuated.
Since then there have been various other figures that have used of 500,000 dead Palestinians in Gaza, or of 1.5 million being left alive (out of an original 2.3 million). I think I will go with the likely most accurate of just over half dead out of the original 2.3 million from Trump in one of his speeches.
In April 1945 Eisenhower killed just under one million German prisoners after the end of WWII simply by keeping them in grassy fields in the Rhine Meadow Camp behind barbed wire, with no shelter or other facilities, simply starving them all to death.
Eisenhower managed to accomplish all that killing in just under four weeks in April, and that was just a sample period out of a more extensive period of existence of such camps, there were also other similar camp areas operated by the French and the total death figure in all areas and all times is reckoned to be around 1.5 million (the 'official' Allied records of course state that only just up to 5,000 Germans died in these camps in total throughout the entire period of their existence, but a newspaper report which can be seen online still from April 24 1945 from St Petersburg in Florida gives the real original figure from just the beginning of April to the 24th April 1945 to the last single digit, it is just short of 1 million dead, and the printed report reads the number 'killed' in these camps.
So after all this time in Gaza with almost all the buildings now turned to rubble and dust, usually destroyed while the residents were still inside trying to shelter from bombs, tank shells, machine guns, and sniper fire, leaving any still-surviving Gazans nowhere to shelter from the elements, or from machine gun fire, sniper fire, tank shells and bombs, while starving to death, dying of thirst and likely injured I think surely over half at the very least of the original 2.3 million Gazans are actually now surely all dead.
And how could it possibly be otherwise?
Propaganda pictures show masses of cleanly-dressed, perfectly coiffured, well-fed, smiling 'Palestinians' in Gaza 'happily returning to their homes'.
But these are surely fake photos, as after just a few weeks without proper food and water as real Gazans have in fact been now for many months, even after the first few weeks they would already have been reduced to living skeletons, but none of these alleged 'Palestinians' in the photos online in various reports look even skinny, or wounded, or lame, or even dishevelled or slightly dirty, and their clothing looks immaculate and perfectly well-washed, a total impossibility for real Gazan Palestinians who have been starving, likely almost all injured to some degree, without proper water supplies sufficient even for drinking.
AI or even Israeli actors have no doubt been used to conjure up a few 'convincing' photos to falsely assure people of the well-being of the victims in Gaza.
