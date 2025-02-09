Dean and Regis discuss current events and take a whack at the global oligarchy. Topics include Donald Trump’s “Gaza Riviera”, the Rothschilds, Israel, and much more…

Episode Description

Dean Henderson joins me to discuss the rest of the story behind Trump’s outrageous desire to annex Palestine.

Dean Henderson | Rothschild Gaza Land Grab | Regis Tremblay

Books by Dean Henderson

Dean Henderson is the author of seven books: Big Oil & Their Bankers in the Persian Gulf, Illuminati Agenda 21, Nephilim Crown 5G Apocalypse, Royal Bloodline Wetiko & The Great Remembering, The Federal Reserve Cartel and The Grateful Unrich. Subscribe free to his Left Hook column at deanhenderson.substack.com