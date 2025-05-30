Dean and William discuss Dean’s book, Royal Bloodline Wetiko and the Great Remembering and more. Scroll way down to hear one of Dean’s “lost interviews” with Vyzygoth where they talk about his book, Big Oil and their Bankers in the Persian Gulf. It’s worth the scroll….

Royal Bloodline Wetiko and the Great Remembering with Author Dean Henderson

May 30, 2025

Show URL: https://www.spreaker.com/episode/royal-bloodline-wetiko-and-the-great-remembering-with-author-dean-henderson--66341702

Dean Henderson | Royal Bloodline Wetiko and the Great Remembering | William Ramsey Investigates

ShowLink: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1EWAmuLZh96FYm_JXeOY3k9F5CVPpakQM/view

a long lost interview with Dean from the Vyzygoth Archives

Big Oil and their Bankers in the Persian Gulf with Author Dean Henderson. Vyzygoth Archives, Vol. V.

ROYAL BLOODLINE WETIKO & THE GREAT REMEMBERING

In his seventh book, Dean Henderson tracks the royal Anunnaki bloodline from Sumeria through Babylon, Egypt, and Rome to their current power base in the City of London and deconstructs their methodology to keep humans enslaved and isolated during this relatively brief period of human history. Drawing upon ancient Lakota culture to remind us who we are, Henderson sees a great remembering unfolding which makes this royal bloodline very nervous.

Books by Dean Henderson

Dean Henderson is the author of seven books: Big Oil & Their Bankers in the Persian Gulf, Illuminati Agenda 21, Nephilim Crown 5G Apocalypse, Royal Bloodline Wetiko & The Great Remembering, The Federal Reserve Cartel and The Grateful Unrich. Subscribe free to his Left Hook column at deanhenderson.substack.com