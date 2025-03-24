Here is a link to see a preview of the full interview I did with Roman Shapoval for the 2025 Electro Health Summit March 23-28. You can watch the entire interview and many more when you sign up for the free summit via email.

“This Thursday, March 27th, on Day 4 of The ElectroHealth Summit, we’ll be joined by Dean Henderson, who reveals the hidden history behind 5G and the origins of our current technocratic surveillance state.” Roman Shapoval

Click the image then scroll down to watch a short preview of the full interview

Books by Dean Henderson

Dean Henderson is the author of seven books: Big Oil & Their Bankers in the Persian Gulf, Illuminati Agenda 21, Nephilim Crown 5G Apocalypse, Royal Bloodline Wetiko & The Great Remembering, The Federal Reserve Cartel and The Grateful Unrich. Subscribe free to his Left Hook column at deanhenderson.substack.com