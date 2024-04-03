Dean Henderson | The Agenda Behind 5G | Reconnecting To Inner Power with Josh del Sol
For many of us asking the question, “what’s the real story… what is the root reason for the 5G agenda?”, this conversation with Dean can offer a key perspective at this critical time. The world wants to go deeper. I sense that many people ready to hear it like it is. So, as some of this material may be new and challenging, I encourage you to take what resonates with you, and leave the rest. https://the5Gsummit.com
Click the link below to listen:
showlink: https://www. youtube.com/watch?v=d63r5TKH5gk
Dean Henderson is the author of seven books, including, Big Oil & Their Bankers in the Persian Gulf, Illuminati Agenda 21, Nephilim Crown 5G Apocalypse and Royal Bloodline Wetiko & The Great Remembering. Subscribe free to his Left Hook column at deanhenderson.substack.com
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLtH7t4KO6uGit_EgB9h2aYMlDIO0TZgEK&si=K3wleyb5ytlDRiqo
You might find these videos, interesting lecture, by Major general Constantine Petrov 2005
He refers to the ancient Egyptian priest, and the Jews, and their mandate, given to them by the ancient Egyptian priest, and their present day influence on the world.
But the main focus of these lectures and structural government out from underneath the yolk of these ancient bloodlines,
He also says quite a bit of information that’s proved relevant and prophetic to today’s situation.
I look forward to reading your latest book I purchased from Amazon this morning
Thanks for your work truly appreciated.
Who has the king chosen as the next leader of the UK? Just curious.