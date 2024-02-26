Dean and Regis discuss current events and take a whack at the global oligarchy. Topics include censorship, intelligence agencies, disinformation, the Israeli War on Gaza, Taiwan, the Navalny hit job, and much more.

Episode Description

Dean joins me to talk about: Censorship - disinformation - all the intel agencies plus FBI, CIA, Mi6 Ukraine, Israel/Gaza, Taiwan, and everywhere else there is US soft power - all coordinated for years plus Navalny as a CIA tool... What's their agenda?

Dean Henderson | The Agenda Behind It All | Regis Tremblay

Dean Henderson is the author of seven books, including, Big Oil & Their Bankers in the Persian Gulf, Illuminati Agenda 21, Nephilim Crown 5G Apocalypse and Royal Bloodline Wetiko & The Great Remembering. Subscribe free to his Left Hook column at deanhenderson.substack.com

