Dean and Jeff discuss current events and take a whack at the global oligarchy. Topics include artificial intelligence (AI), OpenAI, ChatGPT, Elon Musk, President Trump, Larry Ellison, and much more!
Dean Henderson | The AI Cult | Jeff Rense Program
Dean Henderson is the author of seven books, including, Big Oil & Their Bankers in the Persian Gulf, Illuminati Agenda 21, Nephilim Crown 5G Apocalypse and Royal Bloodline Wetiko & The Great Remembering. Subscribe free to his Left Hook column at deanhenderson.substack.com
FWIW - Ai (Canaan)
The Ai was a city in Canaan, mentioned in the Hebrew Bible. According to the Book of Joshua, it was conquered by the Israelites, headed by Joshua. It translates to heap of ruins. The Curse of the Canaanites (Eustics Mullins) Seriously you can’t make this stuff up.
